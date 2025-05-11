Revealed: The events marking the Richard Burton Centenary

Throughout 2025, Neath Port Talbot will play host to the Richard Burton Centenary, celebrating 100 years since the birth of one of Hollywood’s finest actors, who never forgot his beloved Welsh roots.

Born in Pontrhydyfen and raised in Taibach, Port Talbot, Richard Burton’s acting career made him a household name of TV, theatre and film. His performances even earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was awarded posthumously in 2013, presented by fellow Port Talbot actor Michael Sheen.

And yet, Richard Burton’s glittering career all began with vocal training on Margam Mountain and in Port Talbot Grammar School productions.

Neath Port Talbot has worked with partners to create a programme of events which will celebrate the remarkable legacy of this acting icon, culminating in a gala event to mark his 100th birthday on November 10, the day of Burton’s birth in 1925.

Burton began his acting career on stage, turning down a multi-million dollar contract from Hollywood to perform Shakespeare at London’s Old Vic Theatre in the early 1950s. The Hollywood calls couldn’t be ignored for long, and soon Burton’s star was on the rise as he took leading roles in Golden Age movies including My Cousin Rachel, Desert Rats, The Robe, Alexander the Great, Look Back in Anger, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the international sensation Cleopatra.

His voice became synonymous with his hero, Dylan Thomas, after he performed the radio recording, stage play and film of Under Milk Wood. Speaking about his voice, Burton said: “I think it’s invested with small coal and rain or something – the voice is the voice of my people.”

Burton’s granddaughter, Charlotte Ritchie, said: “It is incredibly thrilling to commemorate Grandpa Richard’s centenary in South Wales with so many passionate institutions. The opening of the Richard Burton trails is a perfect way to kick-off the celebrations and honour the hillsides that gave grandpa his voice.

“This year will be filled with community and family-led events that will hopefully honour the inherent artistic talent that this iconic region exudes. Thank you to all the event organisers, council members, artists, academics, teachers, and students for assembling this fantastic calendar.”

Sian Williams, Head of Cultural Collections Engagement and Curation at Swansea University – which holds the Richard Burton Archives – said: “The Centenary celebration year will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the legacy of one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, who honed his craft here in ‘the Dramatic Heart of Wales’, Neath Port Talbot.

“The RB100 celebrations will see a whole host of events take place across the region, and we hope it inspires more people to engage with the arts, culture and community activities in south Wales.”

To mark the start of the Centenary celebrations, Neath Port Talbot Council have officially opened the new Richard Burton Trails in Pontrhydyfen and Taibach. The Birthplace Trail and the Childhood Trail will be free and accessible for the public to visit, leading them through the village where Burton took his first steps and through the town he called home as a boy.

Karleigh Davies, Destination and Development Coordinator at Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “RB100 will play a vital role in boosting the arts and creative engagement in the Dramatic Heart of Wales, encouraging more people to discover Welsh heritage and culture through the lens of this Hollywood icon. We hope any visitors coming into the region will enjoy experiencing all that Neath Port Talbot has to offer.

“Whether taking a tour of his birthplace and childhood villages on the Richard Burton Trails, taking part in a workshop, enjoying a performance or archive film, discovering extracts of his diary, or attending any of the celebration events which will take place throughout 2025, RB100 will shine a light on the incredible legacy of Richard Burton.

“We hope it inspires even more creativity amongst our communities and visitors alike.”

To find more and to view the events planned to mark RB100 click HERE

