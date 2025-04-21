Review: Abayomi Shogbade’s Ata Ire exhibition

Chinyere Chukwudi-Okeh

There are exhibitions that entertain, and then there are those that transform; Ata Ire, the debut solo exhibition by Nigerian photographer and visual artist Abayomi Shogbade, belongs firmly to the latter.

Currently showing at Volcano Theatre in Swansea, Ata Ire is a deeply spiritual and visually arresting body of work that places Yoruba culture and womanhood at its centre and does so with grace, boldness, and emotional depth.

Translating to ‘the fire that brings good fortunes’, the phrase Ata Ire speaks to a small but potent pepper fruit in Yoruba culture, one that is both a literal and symbolic source of nourishment and strength. Drawing from this, Abayomi weaves a compelling visual narrative that honours the powerful role of women, particularly Yoruba women, in family and society.

Ata Ire is a tribute not only to their beauty and strength, but to their unspoken ability to carry tradition, nurture spirit, and preserve legacy through the generations.

Reverence

The images are stripped of distractions: no elaborate costuming, no theatrical backdrops, just rich, unapologetic skin tones, contemplative expressions, and a rhythm of light and shadow that speaks louder than words. There’s a palpable reverence in every portrait, a kind of sacred stillness that lingers long after you leave the frame.

The opening night of the exhibition was a vibrant affirmation of Abayomi’s vision. The space was alive with visitors from across Swansea and beyond, including fellow artists, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the African diaspora. Live performance from N’ganga Performing Arts added a layer of ancestral energy, blending music and movement with traditional rhythms that echoed the themes of identity and belonging.

The reaction from the audience was one of awe and emotional resonance. Viewers lingered in front of the works, engaging in quiet reflection and spirited conversations alike. Several attendees remarked on how the skin tones in the images appeared almost painted, a testament to the artist’s technical finesse and commitment to celebrating melanin in all its glory.

Offering

Yet Ata Ire is not a political statement, it’s something more intimate.

It is a spiritual offering. It invites the viewer not just to see, but to feel, to acknowledge the traditions we inherit, the ones we carry, and the ones we sometimes forget. In a world of surface-level consumption, Abayomi asks us to dig deeper, to remember the pepper in the soup, the fire in the stories, and the quiet resilience of the women who shaped us.

Open through May 5th, Ata Ire is a triumph of cultural storytelling and visual artistry. It is a must-see for anyone interested in photography, African heritage, or simply the power of art to speak where language cannot.

