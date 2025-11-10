Review: Bob Dylan at Swansea Arena

Pierre Donahue

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

It’s a wet November night in Swansea, and a crowd of Bob Dylan fans have gathered in anticipation at the Queens Hotel before the show.

Longtime enthusiasts trade stories over beer. “I saw him at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1969” says one. “He was in a white suit and had The Band backing him”. “I saw him in 1966 at the Capitol Theatre in Cardiff,” says another.

Dylan has had such an incredible career, ever since he hitched a ride to New York City in 1961 as the unknown Robert Zimmerman. His music stretches across the generations. He caught the zeitgeist of the times and he caught it good.

However the discussion tonight soon turns to what to expect of Bob Dylan in 2025? The consensus from the faithful: forget hoping to see Bob of the 60s and 70s. Those days are gone. Just enjoy it for what it is. I accept the challenge. And with that, we all drink up and excitedly head over to the arena.

At the grand old age of 84, Dylan could be forgiven for wanting to put his feet up and retire somewhere warm. But his tour schedule seems to defy that train of thought.

When asked why he still kept on relentlessly touring after five decades, his response? That he had agreed ‘something’ many years ago with the chief of this world and the next, and was merely keeping his side of the bargain. It’s not clear exactly with whom he bargained.

Tonight is the first of three sold-out shows at Swansea Building Society arena. It’s a great place to see a gig. With just 3,500 seats, it is relatively small by arena standards, but an impressive space nonetheless.

The lights suddenly go down. Bob takes the stage.

Now I have seen a lot of ‘legends’ perform, but there is something undeniably electrifying about being in Dylan’s presence. Perhaps it’s because he’s been around for so long, and reinvented himself so many times, that he’s now almost like some mythical beast.

These days Dylan sits at a piano. From where I’m seated all I can make out is his head with silver grey buffed-up hair, silhouetted from behind a light. I’d already been forewarned not to expect any interaction from him and this is clearly the case here. He launches into a somewhat unfamiliar version of ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’. It’s hard to make out, and it becomes apparent he is actually playing the guitar. The band quietly and pleasantly fills in behind him. It almost has the feel of a jam session. As if the song is being worked out as they play.

This approach continues into the set. Dylan turns to the piano and plonks along happily to his classic ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’. But any thoughts that it’s going to be a greatest hits set are quickly dismissed. The show heavily features tracks from his recent album Rough & Rowdy Ways. Almost unbelievably, his 39th album. Yes, he really has been around that long.

Halfway through the hour-and-forty-five minute set, and halfway through another somewhat meandering piano solo, I sense perhaps some in the audience are growing a little restless. It’s almost like Bob is playing with the band and also playing with us.

But moments of real magic pierce through. Like when he picks up the harmonica and gives it a little blow. In that moment my mind is immediately taken to footage I recently watched of him at the Royal Albert Hall in 1966. Dylan in his prime. This is a long way from that, but it appears he’s enjoying himself, and so am I. I can see his foot tapping.

The show ends and he stands up to rapturous applause. At his age, perhaps this is the last time I’ll ever get to see him. I am clapping as much, if not more, for his incredible body of work, as on this performance. There is no doubt he will be seen as one of, if not the all-time greatest songwriter the world has ever seen. It’s a moment to cherish.

Afterwards, we trudge through the damp streets back over to the Queens Hotel to debrief. It was just as they said it would be — an experience. Dylan is Dylan and will be an enigma until the end. As the pub empties, someone gets up to the piano in the corner and starts to play ‘The Man In Me’ from his 1970 album New Morning. Soon there is a good old fashioned sing-along. His words are so universally appreciated and known that everyone can join in.

A true man of words. Just like another well known Dylan. Tonight both men came together in Swansea for the first time. I’m glad I was there to witness it.

Thanks for the music, Bob.