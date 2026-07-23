Review: High Society at New Theatre, Cardiff

Rhys John Edwards

High Society is elegant, classy entertainment. It’s almost impossible not to feel just a tiny bit suave while watching it.

Yes, you might actually be sitting in a sweaty theatre wearing a t-shirt and shorts, drinking from a plastic pint glass filled with Spanish beer about as Spanish as Slough, but the moment that orchestra kicks in, trust me, you’re transformed.

Suddenly, you’re wearing a tuxedo, reaching for a glass of chilled bourbon from one of those globe-shaped drinks trolleys in your very own ballroom, complete with jazz band, and a row of emotionless butlers, quietly tapping their feet.

The curtain rises on this production and there is an immediate, palpable sense of class. This is a show that just exudes confidence and a kind of effortless sophistication.

As many will know – or perhaps even remember?! – High Society was Cole Porter’s musical adaptation of The Philadelphia Story, replacing Katharine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly. As recasting goes, you could do worse.

The story follows privileged socialite Tracy Lord as she prepares for a wedding that seemingly nobody wants to happen, including, deep down, Tracy herself. Her ex-husband Dexter, played by Julian Ovenden, arrives with hopes of winning her back, while undercover reporter Mike Connor, played by Freddie Fox, infiltrates the celebrations hoping to expose the scandals hidden beneath this world of wealth and privilege.

Complications arise when Tracy and her circle discover the reporter’s true intentions and decide to have a little fun by exaggerating their reputation for aloofness. Naturally, Mike finds himself falling for Tracy’s charm, creating a romantic entanglement that becomes less a love triangle and perhaps more a love square once his photographer colleague Liz Imbrie (Carly Mercedes Dyer) enters the equation.

The plot isn’t really all that important

It sounds more complicated than it actually is, but even if you do get a little lost, the plot isn’t really all that important. In fact, halfway through, the show seems to abandon the narrative entirely in favour of having a good time. Much of the second act is an extended party sequence, with earlier story threads disappearing into the background. Yet, remarkably, nobody seems to mind. Both those on stage and those watching are having far too much fun to care.

Freddie Fox is extraordinary. He is kinetic to the point of hyperactivity, throwing himself around the stage with limbs as loose as spaghetti. His vocals too are equally as impressive as his character work.

Julian Ovenden feels like he belongs to another era, and we are very fortunate that he has somehow managed to exist in ours.

His voice sits somewhere between operatic and contemporary. It’s powerful yet smooth, with a richness that feels increasingly rare in modern musical theatre.

Carly Mercedes Dyer more than holds her own alongside Fox, while Nigel Lindsay delivers a crowd-pleasing alcoholic Uncle.

As Liz, she brings grace and elegance to every scene, effortlessly sidestepping comedic antics from Lindsay, who offers another theatrical rarity, a believable drunk!

Strong vocals and undeniable charisma

And then on to the star of the show, who more than earns her top billing. Helen George moves across the stage as though she genuinely is strolling through the halls of the mansion her character owns. Her accent is impressive and a little nostalgic, refined to recreate that kind of tone that now only exists in memories of the golden age of Hollywood. Combined with strong vocals and undeniable charisma, George commands this production.

Is the story dated? Absolutely. Does it have one of those endings that feels as if the writer was running out of paper, so decided to just have all the characters quickly marry each other whether it makes sense or not? You bet.

But remarkably, none of this really matters. High Society is proper, old-fashioned entertainment. In place of intricate plotting and emotional complexity it provides pure glitz and glamour. I wouldn’t go as far as to say this is ‘turn your brain off entertainment’, but it would certainly be helpful to switch off some of your more critical thoughts for an hour or so. Just sit back, straighten your imaginary bow tie and immerse yourself in this shameless celebration of style over substance.

High Society is performing at the New Theatre in Cardiff till Saturday 25th July. It will then continue its tour of the UK. For more information, visit https://highsocietymusical.com/

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