Review: OEDOLYN (ISH!) by Melanie Owen

Ant Evans

I think it’s a safe assumption that we’ve all made mistakes in our twenties, myself included. I’ve heard more than a few people, older than I am, express relief that camera phones and social media didn’t exist when they were younger.

But how many of us would be willing to write a book about those mistakes and have it published? Not many, would be my guess, as OEDOLYN (ISH!) (GROWN UP (ISH!)) by the comedian, writer and presenter from Ceredigion Melanie Owen, is the first book of its kind that I’ve encountered.

As she approaches her thirtieth birthday, the author takes the reader on a journey to look back at the mistakes she’s made during her twenties.

The first thing Owen does in this volume’s Foreword is highlight what this book is not (that is to say, a self help book, whilst asking any readers who know of such a book to DM her the title, as, she argues this volume will demonstrate she needs it more than anyone) & who it more than likely isn’t for.

Some names the reader is told, have been changed here to protect people’s privacy. Examples include Zac Efron and Vin Diesel. Anybody thinking they can guess the true identities of the people in question, the author assures us, are wrong.

Dialect mixing

People offended by the author’s dialect mixing, due to the family background being a bit Cardi and a bit Denbighshire, are advised they should probably attend Crachach therapy.

The first lesson “Bydd yr un mor garedig tuag atat ti dy hun ag wyt ti tuag at bawb arall” (Be as kind to yourself as you are towards everyone else) is a lesson this reviewer (closer to forty than thirty by now) still needs to learn, albeit for different reasons to those included by the author.

Here Melanie Owen tells the reader about a potential relationship whilst she was still at school which backfires, highlighting for the reader that this is a lesson which was learned over an extended period of time.

Zac claimed he wasn’t interested in a relationship, as he was going to go to university soon (a footnote from the author explains he never went to university, but rather to prison after getting in a fight outside the Llew Du).

Whilst university was a convenient excuse for Zac not to commit, it turns out he was just more interested in one night stands, leading to heartbreak.

Epiphany

Between some motherly advice at school and an epiphany in Clwb Ifor Bach in 2022, Melanie Owen came to the conclusion of this first lesson, as she promises to back herself a bit more.

Not an easy lesson to learn by any stretch, as confidence doesn’t just come out of nowhere. This is what lead to her taking a deep dive into looking at her life choices, leading to a new way of thinking which has been transformative for the author.

Between Zac and Clwb Ifor Bach were a book’s worth of mistakes mostly caused, the reader’s informed, by a lack of self confidence.

Two golden threads present throughout this volume, helping the author to navigate and overcome challenges which were presented to her, are her parents and friends.

The love and support demonstrated leaps from the pages. That being said, the reader is given a glimpse of the cabin fever endured at the family home during lockdown, when tempers became frayed between the trio who otherwise are incredibly close.

Owen outlines her concerns, courtesy of a hypothetical exchange, that she needed contact with the outside world to avoid getting arrested

“Miss Owen you have the right to remain silent, but anything you do say can be used against you in a court of law.

OK but, in my defence, the way my dad eats an apple is really bloody annoying.”

Stand up

The book also chronicles the author’s career in stand up and presenting thus far. The highs of doing open mic nights and performing at the Comedy Store in L.A. contrast with the lows of two separate deaths on stage (death on stage, the reader’s told in a footnote, refers to a gig that has gone badly and a comic gets no laughs from the audience) in Dolgellau.

The meritocracy of comedy contrasts, the author tells us, with the number of people who are in their presenting roles due to influential parents in the industry, who in turn are patronising towards her due to her mixed race heritage, when it comes to discussions about representation.

She also voices concern that anyone who suggests charting a new course is ostracised from the broadcasting industry

OEDOLYN (ISH!) charts Melanie Owen’s journey through the mistakes she’s made before turning thirty.

While there are examples of lost relationships and friends, the reader also learns about her struggles with an eating disorder, the ups and downs of career progression, the benefits of getting older as well as things which are over or underrated, in the author’s view.

Having been there a few times since 2014, I tend to agree that London is overrated. Likewise, I agree that laughter (it’s meant to be the best medicine, after all) and old fashioned post (I still send cards in the post) are underrated.

While many of the issues Melanie Owen discusses in OEDOLYN (ISH!) are serious, humour is never too far away. For those who enjoy laughing (and who doesn’t??) I’d highly recommend this book.

OEDOLYN (ISH!) by Melanie Owen is published by Y Lolfa and is available from all good bookshops

