Julie Brominicks

A soft scratching sound of chalk as a sheep drawing appears on a wall, stroke by stroke. Next a dog, and now, as the small room fills with hills, a child is drawn, becomes animated and starts to run, really quite slowly, down the track – a familiar track, yes, it is one that we recognise…

This is The Profiad Kyffin Experience at the National Library of Wales. A sensory digital adventure that animates Kyffin Williams’ paintings and tells the story of his life.

You know Kyffin Williams. The Ynys Môn artist became a Royal Academician in 1974, the same year he returned to Ynys Môn, where he lived and painted the expressive impasto Welsh landscapes for which he is best known till his death in 2006.

I am relieved to report that this kaleidoscopic mix of colour, music and biography moved me greatly.

Relieved, because I share with Kyffin a passion for the raw and vigorous, very real world out there, and have seen too many tired audio-visual displays that malfunction once the funding’s expired.

I had misgivings. Thankfully, Rhian James (responsible for digital access and content at the library) met me outside The Profiad Kyffin Experience (which is located near the wooden revolving door on the second floor) and quashed them one by one. I was greatly taken by Rhian’s affection and respect for Kyffin’s work.

“Our Kyffin collection is most beloved among staff, and one of our most important,” Rhian told me, adding that while a traditional exhibition will also be held soon to mark the twentieth anniversary of his death, library staff wanted something extra to introduce Kyffin to new audiences.

The project was principally funded by the Colwinston Charitable Trust, with additional support from the Welsh Government, and developed by Focal Studios and Leo and Hyde. “The team made many visits to the archives,” said Rhian. “They really wanted to find out who Kyffin was.” Singer-songwriter and Children and Young People’s Bard Casi Wyn helped polish the script, which swings effortlessly between English and Cymraeg. And bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, who was as big a fan of Kyffin’s art as Kyffin was of his music, narrates. A veritable dream team. The experience, too, is dreamlike, very much so.

Look now at this farmer, walking across the hills, accompanied by music and his bounding dog, and now see how the painted path on the floor lights up, indicating you must move to the next room…

But wait. Stop right there. I have to ask – why are you reading this? Is it because you are unable to attend the experience and are keen to know what you’re missing? Or because you’ve been and want to compare notes? If so, fine. Carry on. But if you are trying to decide whether to visit or not, please stop reading now.

There are plot spoilers ahead. Go. Book yourself a place – yes, now. It’s free, but you have to book because the rooms are small and limited to ten people per time slot. Come back to this later if you like. Have you gone? Good.

Transition

The experience takes thirty minutes, during which you are guided by light and sound through three small adjoining rooms.

The outer rooms contain Kyffin-related ephemera and serve as transition spaces to the real world outside. The first room, where we hear how Kyffin was unable to serve in the army due to epilepsy and so instead pursued his obsession for art, contains archive material such as his birth certificate and four actual Kyffin paintings that are spotlit in due course.

The third room contains a pile of Kyffin’s paint tubes and two interactive exhibits. One is a three-dimensional map of mountainous north Wales. Hover your hand over it and an artwork related to the area appears on the wall above. The other is a reconstruction of a Kyffin self-portrait, produced by staff at Liverpool John Moores University, who used Lidar technology to map the texture of paint. Hover your hand above this one and the clear plastic floods with colour.

Kyffin’s technique of applying oil paint thickly with a palette knife makes his work instantly recognisable. To stand in front of one of his sculptural paintings is to feel a landscape’s weight. To sense wet wool socks and snow, stone clouds, heavy-boned animals, cold air, and sometimes melancholy – we know Kyffin suffered sometimes from depression as well as epilepsy.

His generous use of black paint is another trademark. While the Pre-Raphaelites famously built up layers of white beneath colours to enhance their brightness, Kyffin told Mervyn Levy, in an interview for Studio in 1969, that he used undercoats of black to ‘let the dark through’ and ‘add points of vitality and strength’.

Kyffin’s technique is demonstrated mesmerizingly in the central room, where the experience is most immersive. While paint vanishes from a palette that covers the floor, it simultaneously appears on the walls as a painting, to the sound of a scraping palette knife. Of course, this medium is not paint but coloured light. A translucent ephemeral thing, like the surface of a bubble. So the mood is not one of weightiness, but of airiness and lightness of spirit.

Emotional

The combination of music, spare, well-chosen words and magically rendered images conspires to have an emotional effect on the visitor, or at least it did on me. Transported through whirling landscapes of snow, waves and flowing streams to a mountain plateau, with a gentle wind pulling my hair, I felt perilously moved, having spent much of last year up a real mountain.

My time there was visceral and vivid, so as the experience drew to a close and we heard how Kyffin Williams left thousands of paintings and millions of footsteps across Wales but that his work always began with a walk, I was close to tears that might have fallen had Rhian James not been waiting to usher me out.

The Profiad Kyffin Experience is fun but no Disneyfication. It is an immersive, accessible art installation that complements rather than replaces the gallery experience and has been conceived, created and curated with great care.