Rhi Jorj nominated for coveted award

Stephen Price

Welsh singer-songwriter, Rhi Jorj has been nominated for two coveted Selar Music Awards following her return to the music scene.

Rhi Jord returned to music in 2025, following a ‘life-changing’ health diagnosis with the release of her newest musical project, ‘Ysgafn’.

With the new project already receiving wide acclaim, Rhi has now been nominated in the Selar Music Awards for best short record and best long record, with voting taking place until 23 January.

There are 12 songs on the new album including the touching Marrakesh which Rhi has described as being “magical with a cool rhythm that wraps around you”.

Rhian was the lead singer for the band Amledd ac Ust and has performed on a few stages in the past – this is her first solo album under her stage name Rhi Jorj

Rhi was diagnosed with the rare disease Addison’s in Easter 2023 and it was a world-changing moment, leading her to leave her job in education to recover, get stronger and adapt to living with the condition.

She returned to music quite naturally and began a journey of composing alternative songs, healing through the process.

She now composes and performs regularly, and this has become an integral part of her life.

She has the enthusiastic support of her husband Billy Thompson, who performs on the violin on a few tracks on the album. He also produces Rhian’s work in their Thompsound Music studio in Bala.

Rhian is currently unsigned, with no label backing, so has released Ysgafn independently – which adds extra challenges when promoting and raising awareness of her work. To this end, Rhi can be seen quite a lot on social media promoting her music to her ever-growing fan base.

Performing live is very important to her, especially after a difficult few years, but Rhi and the band are readying themselves to travel around Wales on a new tour soon, doing all they can to get her new music to reach audiences across the nation.

Rhi told Nation Cymru: “Getting the nominations has felt like a full circle experience in the sense that back in ’23 when I was very ill and was diagnosed with Addison’s Disease this achievement was not even a dream.

“I sat most days trying to strum my feelings on a guitar to be able to deal with everything and feel I was still me in some ways.

I turned to music naturally and did not have an immediate plan – let’s do an EP or an album at all. It was in the summer of ’24 that I realised I felt different about my music, and as I wrote more songs, and they seemed to resonate with audiences, I asked my husband, Billy Thompson if he could record and produce them.

“This in itself was a huge deal because he was still working and trying to look after me and our family. We also are independent on our own label of Thompsound Music, which also does put added pressure on things. It;s down to us to promote and do the admin and all the social media etc.

“So in a way , you could say the odds were very much against me and I do think a few people thought I had gone slightly mad! I was very luck with my friends who told me otherwise.”

Rhi added: “But I felt different after my illness and knew this was right. I feel so at home and content singing on that stage with my great band with Billy on the violin and our son Sam on guitar – my other son Mabon does backing vocals at times, Eryl Jones on guitar, banjo and mandolin, Paul Cook on double bass, and I have a drummer now too – Gideon Letch.

“Rhys Mwyn has been a great support and he has played my songs on his Radio Cymru programme every Monday night since they were released and has advertised all my gigs.

“It’s thanks to him too that I was nominated and also to Shan Cothi and Linda Griffiths who have also been very supportive.

“So the nomination has also given me a sense of recognition and maybe acceptance in a very busy, diverse and ever growing amazing Welsh Music Scene.

“Selar have supported me on their digital site and have included two articles in their Yearly version of their Welsh music magazine and to be nominated by their panel is an honour. It’s thanks too to Nation Cymru for their support for unsigned musicians in Wales and giving us a platform to be seen.”

As for new music, she shared: “I am now working on my new songs for a bilingual EP and album. The new songs are moving away now from the healing process and into a new steady rhythm and I find daily inspiration. I can’t wait to get back into the studio.

“It’s hard to see yourself in the bigger picture at times – all I know is that the gigs and meeting audiences is the best ever.

“No one realises that behind the scenes, I have to monitor my energy levels with my tablet taking and ensure O rest enough to have enough energy to perform – but that is part of me. Yes, it’s hard at times, but I feel so very lucky to have a second chance with my music and can’t wait for all the gigs in ’26.”

Listen to Rhi Jorj’s latest album Ysgafn on all streaming platforms, or purchase and support Rhi directly via Bandcamp

Rhi Jorj live dates

Sheldon’s Cafe – Conwy – January 23

Jac y Do – Caernarfon – Febuary 27

Magic Lantern – Tywyn – March 13

Bank Vault – Aberystwyth – April 24

More dates coming up – check web site for details – rhijorj.co.uk

Voting takes place at https://selar.cymru/gwobrau/pleidlais/ and closes on 23 Jan, with the ceremony set to take place at Aberystwyth University on 21 February.

Keep up to date with Rhi Jorj on her website and Instagram