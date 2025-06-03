Rhun ap Iorwerth and Mark Lewis Jones among Gorsedd honours

The names of those to be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru at the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod have been announced, with Rhun ap Iorwerth, Mark Lewis Jones and Doctor Cymraeg among the notable new Gorsedd members.

These honours, presented annually, recognise individuals from all parts of the country for their achievements and their commitment to Wales, our language and their local communities across the whole of Wales. This year’s individuals will be honoured at special ceremonies on the Eisteddfod Maes on Monday 4 August and Friday 8 August.

In line with Gorsedd Cymru’s arrangements for honouring new members, all new members are admitted at the same level, irrespective of whether they are honoured with Blue or Green robes and they become Derwydd, or Honorary Druids.

Those who have succeeded in the fields of law, science, sports, journalism, media, local / national activities. These are given Blue robes – for their services to the nation.

The Gorsedd admits new members to the Green robes for their contribution to the arts.

Those who have succeeded in the Gorsedd examinations or are eligible on account of their degree in Welsh, Music or any subject chiefly studied through the medium of Welsh also receive the Green robes, as do the winners of the main competitions at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Only winners of the main competitions at the National Eisteddfod are honoured with White robes.

Full list of honorees

Blue Robes

Rhun ap Iorwerth

Rhun ap Iorwerth is best known as Senedd Member for Anglesey, and since 2023 as the leader of Plaid Cymru. Prior to that, he was a broadcaster and one of the most prominent journalists in Wales in both languages until his desire to serve his community and the people of Wales led him into the world of politics. Over the years, he has been active in his community, serving as a school governor, leading local events and concerts, and supporting various organizations, including a period as a patron for the NHS charity ‘Awyr Las’. He was also, until recently, a youth coach at Llangefni Rugby Club.

David Aykroyd

Every community benefits from individuals who contribute to improving everyday life, and David Aykroyd is a special ambassador for the town of Bala. With his brother, Nigel, he runs a hugely successful nightwear, daywear and swimwear company, which is an important employer in rural Wales. The brothers’ contribution has enhanced the arts, many local initiatives and local sport. The support that has propelled Bala FC into the Welsh Premier League and facilitated their European achievements, being just one example of their contribution to their local community.

Nigel Aykroyd

With his brother, David, Nigel Aykroyd’s contribution to the town of Bala has been huge over the years, not only through their successful company which employs a large number of local people, but also by supporting the community. Since the late 1990s their company has provided a Welsh-medium nursery in the town, which has now, with the brothers’ support, developed as the Bala Family Centre which offers a valuable service to the community. The brothers also sponsor the arts, local sports and other initiatives, contributing to the resilience and continuity of our language in the Bala area.

Glesni Llwyd Carter

Glesni Llwyd Carter, Wrexham, makes a significant contribution to the Welsh language and culture. In the context of her career, she manages all the family work of the North Wales and Dyfed Powys courts and has improved Welsh-speakers’ access to justice in times of family crisis, and has trained magistrates to provide services in Welsh, thereby having a positive influence on both the professional field and the wider community. In addition, Glesni has been instrumental in supporting and encouraging a number of local cultural projects and has an unwavering dedication to the Welsh language in the Wrexham area.

Bill Davies

Originally from Porthmadog, Bill Davies, Cardiff, has supported local and national eisteddfodau across Wales over the years. He was general secretary of Eisteddfod Bro Llandegfan for over 20 years, was chairman of the Anglesey Eisteddfod, 2008 and is now a member and trustee of the Cardiff Eisteddfod, acting as vice-chair. He is also vice-chair of Cymdeithas Eisteddfodau Cymru. He has worked in human resources throughout his career, across Wales, has served on several bodies and organisations here, including the S4C Authority and Wales’ Employment Tribunals, and he continues to act as chair of trustees of the Baptist Union of Wales.

Gwenllian Lansdown Davies

Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Llanerfyl, has been chief executive of Mudiad Meithrin (the Welsh-language nursery movement) since 2014, and the organisation has grown and developed significantly under her leadership and vision, making a major contribution to the Welsh Government’s aim of achieving one million Welsh speakers. Her work to expand and develop the accessibility, availability and affordability of Welsh-medium child-care provision is vital to our children’s progress and the future of our language. Gwenllian also volunteers in her local nursery in the Banw Valley, is a board member of Medr: the Tertiary Education and Research Commission, and is a trustee of The National Lottery Fund in Wales

Geraint Evans

A lawyer by profession, Geraint Evans, Barry, promotes the Welsh language in every field in which he is involved, be that the world of education, business or culture. He was chair of governors of Ysgol Gyfun Bro Morgannwg for the school’s first ten years, and since 2011 is chair of the Cardiff and Vale College Corporation, one of the largest colleges in the UK with over 30,000 students. He has run several successful businesses and volunteered in the business and education sectors across Cardiff and the Vale, as well as nationally. A natural communicator, he has facilitated and promoted the Welsh language in Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan for over half a century.

Llinos Griffin

No-one has done more to support the communities of Croesor, Llanfrothen and Penrhyndeudraeth than Llinos Griffin. She has produced dozens of community films to promote local businesses and organisations, along with the ‘Byw.Bod’ project which brought together local independent ventures to offer experiences and services to attract visitors to the area and introduce them to the Welsh language. She was also responsible for creating Hwb Croesor, which is now a group of over 30 volunteers, and she is also a highly respected Welsh teacher who inspires her learners by ensuring that they believe they have a valuable contribution to make to the Welsh language and our culture.

Rhian Griffiths

Rhian Griffiths, Cardiff, has made a huge contribution to the world of tennis in Wales over the past fifty years. Originally from the Wrexham area, Rhian has represented her country at every level, from the under-14s team to the over-60s. Since 2022, she has won 11 singles and 12 doubles titles in ITF tournaments. In addition to representing Wales, she is also part of the UK over-60s squad. Besides her involvement in tennis, Rhian has also contributed to the world of education, having taught in schools in Hong Kong, Llanfair Caereinion, and in Plasmawr and Glantaf in Cardiff.

Jane Harries

Jane Harries, Bridgend, is a campaigner for peace and justice, and has played a leading role in building Wales as a nation of peace. She was secretary of Cymdeithas y Cymod and has supported young people to develop the Urdd’s Peace and Good Will Message. She was also secretary of the Welsh Peace Academy Initiative group. As a member of the Quakers, she is confident that peace and reconciliation is possible in Wales and beyond and has contributed significantly to building a better society. She is still positive in the face of violence and injustice, believing that peace begins within ourselves.

Maxine Hughes

Maxine Hughes is a familiar name and face to many by now, not only for her journalistic work but also for her role as the ‘official translator’ of Wrexham football club owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Originally from Conwy, she lives and works in Washington DC, following a period with the BBC and an international English language news channel in Turkey. She strives to support Welsh journalism as much as possible and has conducted sessions on journalism for the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

Tomos Hughes

Tomos Hughes, Cerrig-y-Drudion, has made an exceptional contribution to his local community through his voluntary work and employment with the Welsh Ambulance Service. Over the years, Tomos has provided essential first responder services, and his dedication has led to the installation of over 850 defibrillators across north Wales. Tomos works with Save a Life Cymru, the national programme which aims to improve cardiac arrest survival rates by promoting CPR and defibrillation within communities. He also provides training to local communities, extending the life-saving service across the region, often conducted in Welsh. His unwavering commitment has not only saved lives but also strengthened the community’s resilience and preparedness in emergencies.

Dylan Jones

Until his recent retirement, Dylan Jones, Denbigh, was a prominent journalist with the BBC in Wales. During his career he has presented programmes such as ‘Taro Naw’, ‘Pawb a’i Farn’, ‘Taro’r Post’, ‘Post Cynta’, ‘Dros Frecwast Sadwrn’ and ‘Post Prynhawn’, and he has presented the football programme ‘Ar y Marc’ continuously since 1992. He has commented on football matches from 1986, and after covering the Hillsborough disaster, he was invited to be a news correspondent in north east Wales, working on some of the biggest stories of the last twenty years in Wales and beyond.

Dylan Rhys Jones

Dylan Rhys Jones, Abergele, believes that using Welsh in a professional context such as law is exceptionally important, and he has made a significantly contribution to law, academia and the media in promoting the Welsh language and culture. He is perhaps best known as the defence lawyer for Peter Howard Moore, the serial killer. This intense and challenging case inspired his book, ‘The Man in Black’, which presents his unique perspective as Moore’s lawyer. Dylan is an advocate for the Welsh culture, language and education, and has consistently promoted the language both locally and nationally through his legal and educational work.

Dylan Wyn Jones

To us at the Eisteddfod, Dylan Wyn Jones from Mold is known as ‘Dylan Caravans’, because he has been responsible for the organisation of the Eisteddfod caravan field for many years. He has also been responsible for the festival stewards for nearly 20 years, fostering a special relationship with hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers over the years. He is a passionate volunteer himself and supports and promotes a large number of local Welsh organisations. As a mathematician and an IT expert by profession, he spent two decades working across Europe before returning to Wales to ensure a Welsh-medium education for his children.

Keris Jones

The Eisteddfod would not be the same without seeing Keris Jones, Llangollen, busy volunteering and stewarding, as she has done so for half a century. She is a huge part of our competitors’ experience and her caring nature towards them as they prepare for their preliminaries is a crucial part of the festival’s ethos. She has also volunteered with the Urdd and the Llangollen Eisteddfod for many years. In addition, Keris is very helpful and active in her local community, and is passionate about all things Welsh, our language and our culture.

Lili Mai Jones

Lili Mai Jones is part of the women’s football revolution in Wales, particularly in Wrexham. She is the face and voice of that revolution. Having played for the Wrexham Club Academy since she was 12, she played for Everton for two seasons before rejoining Wrexham and has won several international caps for her country at under 15 and under 17 levels. She is a familiar voice on radio and television, discussing the growing influence of football on the physical and mental health of young women, but beyond that, she is also a Welsh presence on programmes broadcast around the world, bringing attention to Wrexham and the Welsh language.

Nia Wyn Jones

It is difficult to measure the difference that Nia Wyn Jones, Llangefni, has made in confirming and strengthening the status of the translation profession through her work as systems manager of the National Society of Translators of Wales, thereby contributing to the normalisation of the language in so many areas. She was responsible for running the Society’s examination system, organizing the venues for exams and examination boards, and its workshops, as well as managing and developing the Society’s website for many years. Nia is an unparalleled administrator, and the Gorsedd is delighted to honour her this year.

Richard Francis Jones

Originally from the village of Clocaenog, Richard (Dic) Jones, Mold, served with North Wales Police from 1958 to 1991, ending his career as an Inspector in the Mold area. After retiring, he threw himself into volunteering and since 2007 he has been a familiar face to thousands of Eisteddfod-goers as part of the Chief Steward’s team at the National Eisteddfod, with responsibility for transport. He is very active locally, being a founder member and past president of the Wil Bryan Society, a former chair and president of Mold Rugby Club, and vice-chair of the North Wales rugby union. He represents Wales on the National Committee for Wales and England of retired police officers.

Dewi Llwyd

As a journalist and broadcaster whose voice is familiar to most of us in Wales, Dewi Llwyd, Bangor, has reported in Welsh on some of the biggest news stories in Wales and the world for nearly half a century. He has been the face of S4C’s election programmes and has presented the channel’s main news programme along with the discussion show ‘Pawb a’i Farn’ for many years. His programmes on Radio Cymru have included ‘Dewi Llwyd ar fore Sul’, ‘Hawl i Holi’, ‘Post Prynhawn’ and ‘Dros Ginio’, and he continues to present ‘Dros Ginio’ weekly. His contribution to the Welsh journalism, and thus to our language and culture, is immense.

Lyndon Miles

Dr Lyndon Miles has served the communities of north west Wales for 34 years. Originally from Dowlais, he received his medical education in Sheffield before moving to Bangor where he worked as a family doctor. Eager to improve services for people in disadvantaged areas, he led the community to establish the Living Well Centre in Maesgeirchen. He has held various leadership roles in health, both locally and nationally. He was chair of the Welsh NHS Confederation and, after retiring, was chair of St. David’s Hospice for more than eight years. He is passionate about the Welsh language, having learned our language, and is able to deal with patients and conduct medical discussions in Welsh.

Gethin Rhys

Gethin Rhys, Cardiff, has served Wales and its faith, its politics, and its society with his sharp mind and his commitment to seeing a fair, unbiased society in our country. In his role as a policy officer for Cytûn, he has presented evidence and suggestions to various Government committees and denominations, to churches and individuals to improve policies and relationships. During the pandemic, he played a key role in discussing guidelines with the Government and presenting them to churches and communities. Gethin has also served on the Wales Interfaith Council, a vital body for promoting tolerance and understanding between communities in Wales. He is a discerning theologian, a patient yet determined politician, and a gentle, insightful sociologist.

Enlli Môn Thomas

Since Professor Enlli Thomas, Abergwyngregyn, was first appointed as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the School of Psychology, Bangor University, the Welsh language has been central to her career as a lecturer and researcher. Her contribution to our language, both within that institution and nationally, has been significant. She has also pursued her ambition of securing access to Welsh-medium education in Bangor and also within the fields of psychology and education more generally. Her enthusiasm for Welsh-medium education, ensuring that lecturers and resources are available, has been central to her vision. She continues by setting the Welsh language strategy at University management level, and by encouraging PhD students to undertake research on Welsh-medium education.

Tony Thomas

Tony Thomas is a member of the of the National Eisteddfod’s technical staff and has worked in the storeroom in Llanybydder for over 40 years. He has a genuine interest and pride in the Eisteddfod and wants visitors’ experience on the Maes to be memorable. Some of his most striking ideas include the word ‘Eisteddfod’ in large red letters and the colourful welcome arch by the entrance. He is responsible for storing Gorsedd regalia and robes, ensuring that they are transported and kept safely, and the dignity and success of Gorsedd ceremonies depend heavily on Tony’s careful preparations in advance behind the scenes and his many years of experience.

Clare Vaughan

Originally from Abermorddu near Wrexham, where she was raised in a non-Welsh-speaking household, Clare Vaughan has settled in Cwm Hyfryd, Patagonia. She worked as a Welsh teacher in schools in the Wrexham area before being appointed as a teacher in Patagonia. She has tirelessly served the Welsh language and culture in Y Wladfa, as the educational coordinator of the language project and has been a valuable member of the community for the past 20 years. She regularly welcomes visitors and volunteers to her home, supports local events, and actively participates in eisteddfodau as an adjudicator, instructor and participant herself. She is a member of choirs and recitation groups and does everything she possibly can to promote Welsh culture and language daily.

Simon Ward

Professor Simon Ward, Cardiff, is the director of the Medicines Discovery Institute at Cardiff University, and an expert in translational drug discovery. He has led multidisciplinary project teams and medicinal chemistry groups through drug discovery projects to clinical studies, introducing multiple molecules for clinical development for a variety of diseases. He has extensive experience in drug discovery in major pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology and academia, as well as specialised experience in discovering and developing drugs for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders and against cancer. He has been at the forefront of promoting the importance of discussing science in Welsh, particularly by encouraging students to pursue further studies and to publish in Welsh.

Gareth Victor Williams

Gareth Victor Williams, of Mold, has played a key role in youth work and education in north east Wales for many years. He worked as a special educational needs teacher at a school in Denbigh, where he established and developed Welsh-medium education, before going on to work as a consultant teacher for children with hearing impairments. He has also worked at the Centre for Adult Learning in Denbighshire, creating a variety of resources for in service training courses. He edits the local community newspaper, is involved in all kinds of Welsh and cultural activities in his area and is a key member of the Pan Celtic Festival committee.

Menna Williams

Menna Williams, Llangernyw, has devoted her time voluntarily for over 50 years to prepare generations of children and young people in her area to perform on local and national stages – and she continues to do so. She was one of the founders of the Llangernyw branch of Merched y Wawr, and over the years has been its President three times. She has volunteered on behalf of the organisation by promoting the use of the Welsh language at the local Ysgol Feithrin, and has contributed a monthly column to the community newspaper ‘Y Gadlas’ for many years Her contribution to her community is invaluable, as is her support for the National Eisteddfod, the Urdd and the Cerdd Dant Music Festival – not to mention her dedication to her chapel, to Christian Aid and to the Dyffryn Conwy Mixed Choir. She was awarded the John and Ceridwen Hughes Medal at the Urdd National Eisteddfod, 2024.

Green Robes

Gwyn Anwyl

Gwyn Anwyl, Anglesey, is one of the two trumpeters responsible for the Gorsedd fanfares, and has played a key role in every Gorsedd ceremony since 2021. He is an assistant headteacher at Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones. A member of Seindorf Beaumaris Band, he regularly competes with the band, including at the Eisteddfod; Gwyn is also a member of Hogia Llanbobman who also compete regularly.

Geraint Cynan

Geraint Cynan, Cardiff, has contributed to the musical culture of Wales for nearly half a century, as a member of various bands, a composer and arranger of folk, contemporary, and classical tunes, a music director for theatre companies, and a music arranger for some of our most popular television programmes. His contribution has undoubtedly raised the standard of music in Wales and advanced our musical culture generally. We are proud to honour him at this year’s Eisteddfod.

Gareth William Jones

Gareth William Jones, Bow Street, has given a lifetime of commendable service to the world of education, as a drama teacher, as Dyfed Library service cultural activities officer, and lecturing in the Welsh Language Department of Trinity College, Carmarthen. He has written ten novels for children. He also led a thriving drama company in Bow Street for many years. Since retiring, he has devoted himself voluntarily and tirelessly to literary and cultural associations and organisations in North Ceredigion and to the local community paper ‘Y Tincer’. His contribution and activity are appreciated by a wide range of ages and promotes many aspects of the Welsh language and culture both locally and nationally.

Mark Lewis Jones

Originally from Rhosllanerchrugog, Mark Lewis Jones, Cardiff, is one of our leading actors, whose roots are deeply embedded in his hometown. He has appeared in several series such as ‘Un Bore Mercher’, ‘Dal y Mellt’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Game of Thrones’, and he is also known for his roles in major films like ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ and ‘The Far Side of the World’. Recently, he was involved in projects to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Gresford Disaster, which is part of the area’s mining history. In addition to being honoured by the Gorsedd, Mark is the Honorary President of this year’s the Eisteddfod.

Mared Lewis

Mared Lewis, Anglesey, has given, and continues to give, dedicated service to her local area, to Wales, the Welsh language and our culture for many years. The author of seven novels for adults, she has also written several novels for learners as part of the ‘Amdani’ series. She is active with the local community newspaper, ‘Papur Menai’, and with the Anglesey Eisteddfod. In fact, she is a member of Gorsedd Beirdd Ynys Môn, and also a popular tutor teaching Welsh to local adults.

John Morgans

John Morgans has made significant contributions to the ecumenical life of churches in Wales through his rich ministry, particularly in the community of Pen-rhys in the Rhondda. He is a strong believer in social justice and was very active among the communities of the South Wales valleys during the miners’ strike. When he was a moderator for the United Reformed Church in Wales, the family decided to move from their home in Cardiff to a council house on the Pen-rhys estate in order to support the minister, and when he was later appointed as a minister, together with his wife, Norah, he set about establishing the United Church of Llanfair. He has learned Welsh and is supportive of all kinds of Welsh cultural activities. His new book documenting the story of Pen-rhys is being translated into Welsh.

Elen Mai Nefydd

The contribution made by Elen Mai Nefydd, Wrexham, in the field of higher education over the last quarter of a century has been crucial for the Wrexham area, initially as head of the Department of Theatre, Television and Performance at Wrexham University, before being appointed Head of Welsh Provision there. She received an award for exceptional contribution to Welsh-medium higher education from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol last year. Elen Mai takes great pride in being elected Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee for this year’s National Eisteddfod to be held in Wrexham, leading on the cultural aspect, and she is passionate about attracting new audiences to both the Welsh language and the Eisteddfod.

Ann Parry Owen

Professor Ann Parry Owen, Aberystwyth, is a leading academic who specialises in the language, grammar, and poetry of medieval Wales. Having received her secondary education in Llangollen, she currently works at the Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies and has made substantial contributions to many research projects over the years; she is also a senior editor with ‘Geiriadur Prifysgol Cymru’, the Welsh National Dictionary. In addition to leading research teams over the years, Ann has also been responsible for nurturing young scholars, thereby significantly contributing to the development of Welsh as an academic discipline. She is also chief editor of the journal ‘Studia Celtica’ and a member of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s panel on place names.

Hywel Wyn Owen

Emeritus Professor Emeritus Hywel Wyn Owen, Llandegfan, is well known as an expert on Welsh place names. Originally from Birkenhead, he was a Latin and English teacher at Ysgol Maes Garmon, Mold, before moving to train teachers at Coleg Normal in Bangor. He established a Place Names Research Centre at the university, where he was appointed director and awarded a personal chair. There he was responsible for digitizing the Melville Richards Archive, now one of our nation’s cultural treasures. He has been president of the Welsh Place-Name Society, the Society for Name Studies in Britain and Ireland and the English Place-Name Society, and is a member of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s panel on place names. He continues to contribute to local and national events which promote place names and Welsh culture.

Ceinwen Parry

Ceinwen Parry, of Treuddyn, Mold, has devoted herself to promoting the Welsh language and culture in an area that is only ten miles from the border with England. She has been the secretary of the Treuddyn Eisteddfod since 1985, and despite trying to retire a year or so ago, still does much of the work. She has supported to her utmost every good cause in the area, especially in ensuring financial support from the village as the National Eisteddfod has come to Mold twice and the Urdd to Flint in 2017. In 2015 she received a certificate of honour from Cymdeithas Eisteddfodau Cymru. People like Ceinwen ensure that the Welsh language may still be heard in this area; she certainly deserves to be honoured by the Gorsedd.

Shân Eleri Passmore

The Gorsedd is delighted to honour Shân Eleri Passmore, Cardiff, for her service to the world of eisteddfodau, both great and small, over a long period. Before moving to Cardiff in 1981, Shân was the secretary of the Maenclochog Eisteddfod for several years. Cymdeithas Eisteddfodau Cymru was very fortunate to have her as its Development Officer for a time, and she has also worked for both the Urdd and the National Eisteddfod. More recently, Shân was a great help in establishing a new l eisteddfod in Cardiff, which has since developed into a successful event, and she has prepared and provided the chair for that eisteddfod over the past three years.

Dilwyn Price

Dilwyn Price, Old Colwyn, is known to generations of Welsh children as the bubbly and enthusiastic leader of the Urdd Jamborees. He has contributed extensively to the world of education in North Wales. He has been active in training children and young people in schools and also led the Urdd and Aelwyd sections in Abergele. A versatile musician, he conducts the mixed choir, Côr Alaw, in Colwyn Bay. He also conducts singing festivals, in Wales and beyond, accepting invitations to Taranaki, New Zealand, and Melbourne, Australia. He is an energetic and enthusiastic character, who has inspired many of our children and young people for almost half a century. He was awarded the John and Ceridwen Hughes Medal at the Urdd Eisteddfod, 2015.

Rhys Roberts

There is no one like Rhys Roberts, Blaenau Ffestiniog for promoting and reinforcing the arts among young people in his local community. He works hard and often voluntarily to ensure that young working class people have opportunities to develop skills within the arts, including music, film-making, organising gigs and arts events. The children who come through Rhys’ programmes are empowered to feel pride in their local area, and he offers them both support and direction – and believes in their potential. He is also a member of the band, Anweledig, which has re-formed to play at this year’s Eisteddfod.

Jessica Robinson

The soprano, Jessica Robinson, Crymych, graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with a first-class honours degree and distinction in her MA in Operatic Performance, and received the Aneurin Davies memorial prize, the Mansel Thomas prize, the Margaret Tann prize, and the Elias Soprano prize. She was also the first representative in 20 years to reach the final round of the Singer of the World competition, and the first Welsh woman in the competition’s history. She has competed at the eisteddfod from a very young age, succeeding at both the National Eisteddfod and the Urdd. She has also been a member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs for many years, competing locally and nationally, and takes advantage of every opportunity to promote our language and culture.

Stephen Owen Rule

Stephen Rule, Coed-llai, Flintshire, is perhaps better known as his digital persona, Doctor Cymraeg. He has over 80 thousand followers on his Instagram account and every one of his films highlight his passion for the Welsh language and his tireless desire to promote it. A teacher of Welsh (second language) by profession, he offers advice and support to learners and unconfident Welsh speakers all over the world with his infectious enthusiasm and his understanding of the origin of names, the meanings of sayings, mutations, grammar and syntax. He is one of the best communicators for our language and culture, and we are pleased to honour him at this year’s Wrecsam Eisteddfod.

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams, Caernarfon, is dedicated to teaching, inspiring and attracting interest in the world of music, especially among young boys. He strongly believes in giving every child the opportunity to learn to play an instrument and emphasises that music should be fun for all! He has taught hundreds of children in schools in the Caernarfon region over the years, leads the region’s junior band, and the Gwynedd and Môn senior brass band, and he has enjoyed great success with Ysgol Brynrefail, Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen and Ysgol Bontnewydd. He is also the principal cornet player with Seindorf Arian Deiniolen, who are keen competitors every year.

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod is held from 2-9 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

