Rhys Gwynfor releases new Single: ‘Synnwyr Cyffredin’

Charismatic singer-songwriter Rhys Gwynfor returns with his latest single, ‘Synnwyr Cyffredin’ — a melodic, nostalgia-tinged track recorded at the iconic Sain Studios alongside long-time collaborators and band members, Ifan Emlyn and Osian Williams.

Packed with catchy hooks and warm, nostalgic production, it’s a song sure to resonate with loyal fans and new listeners alike.

Away from the studio, Rhys has recently welcomed his third child with his wife, the presenter and singer Lisa Angharad.

Despite the pressures of a growing family, he made a summer return to the stage, performing a series of special gigs, including a gig in memory of Dewi Pws at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

Album on the way

‘Synnwyr Cyffredin’ marks Rhys’ ninth release on Côsh.

With a full album in the works for some time, he’s now preparing to head back into the studio to finish the final tracks.

His new single is BBC Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week — and was released to the world today (Friday, October 17)