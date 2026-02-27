Rhys Meirion fulfils The Alarm frontman Mike Peters’ final wish

One of Mike Peters’ most beloved tracks, St David’s Day, is set for a new lease of life this Sunday.

The late rock star Mike Peters’ dream has been achieved by his friend, the classical singer Rhys Meirion.

Mike died in April 2025, but a month before his death, Rhys received one last message from Mike, asking him to create a Welsh version of his song St David’s Day.

The original song was composed by Mike, the lead singer of band The Alarm, for the musical Flesh and Blood which was performed at the Sherman Theatre in 1999.

At 20.30 on St David’s Day, S4C will follow Rhys’s challenge to realise Mike’s dream in a special programme on S4C, Neges Olaf Mike Peters (Mike Peters’s Last Message).

The programme will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with Welsh and English subtitles, and the song will be released in its entirety on S4C’s YouTube.

The track is recorded in Sain Studio, with Mike’s sons – Dylan and Evan – taking on key roles in the recording.

Rhys also receives the assistance of Osian from the Candelas and Aled, the Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog bassist, as well as the Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir.

The original can be found on streaming services and YouTube (below) – with fans eagerly anticipating new-found appreciation for one of Peters’ most cherished songs.

Speaking of the magnitude of the task ahead of him, Rhys said that Mike was “quite the hero” for him: “Over the years, Mike and I had become friends, after our paths crossed on many occasions, which is possibly unusual for a classical singer like me, and a rock singer like Mike.

“Mike had been battling cancer for over 30 years, and despite that, he always had a smile on his face, and that was a great inspiration to me when I had my own cancer diagnosis.”

Mike’s wife, Jules Peters, said: “I’m sure it’s going to be emotional. I’m not quite sure what to expect, but I’m looking forward to it. St David’s Day is an emotional song at the best of times and whenever I hear it, it would always move me to tears, there’s something in the cord changes. I hope there’s some tissues at hand when I hear it back.”

Neges Olaf Mike Peters airs at 20.30 on 1 March on S4C, (Mike Peters’s Last Message). The programme will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with Welsh and English subtitles.