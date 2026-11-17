Amelia Jones

Richard Hammond opens up about life in the spotlight as he offers a glimpse into his new life in a Welsh market town.

The television presenter talked about life in Abergavenny on an episode of The High Performance Podcast, speaking to host Jake Humphrey about his experiences of living in the public eye.

Hammond, who lives in a Georgian manor house near Abergavenny, admitted that being recognised in public can make everyday activities uncomfortable.

He explained that travelling on trains or walking into pubs can leave him feeling self-conscious, with people often staring or approaching him.

However, a recent trip to his local hairdresser in Abergavenny gave him an opportunity to see things differently.

Hammond explained that he had arrived for an appointment at around 6pm, only to be told by his hairdresser, Tommy, that he was running half an hour behind.

Rather than waiting, Tommy suggested he visit the wine bar next door and enjoy a glass of wine. Hammond decided to take him up on the offer, despite admitting it was something he would previously have avoided.

He said: “Now, I wouldn’t have done that in a million years, and that’s a shame, because it would have held me back.

“So I actually potted into the wine bar next door, and said, all right, have a nice glass of Sancerre, please, thank you very much.

“Sat in the garden, couple there, got chatting to them, another couple arrived, turns out they live next, nearly next door to me.”

The group ended up chatting together in the courtyard, with Hammond noting that the conversation had nothing to do with his television career.

He said there were no questions about working with Jeremy Clarkson, the fastest cars he had driven or his views on electric vehicles. Instead, they simply chatted about life in Abergavenny.

He added: “I didn’t want to go back and have my hair cut, I wanted to carry on.”

Hammond’s comments offer a glimpse into his new life in Monmouthshire, where he has increasingly embraced the local community since moving to the area.

The presenter purchased The Pentre, a Georgian manor house in Llanwenarth, on the outskirts of Abergavenny in March, reportedly for around £2 million.

The property is set within approximately 21 acres and offers views across the surrounding countryside, close to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

His move to the area came during a period of significant personal change, following his separation from wife Mindy in 2025 and the end of his long-running television work with The Grand Tour.

Since settling in Monmouthshire, Hammond has spoken about enjoying a more active lifestyle, including joining a local running club and exploring the area’s food and drink scene.

He has also previously described the Welsh market town as his ‘forever home’, suggesting he has no plans to move again.

You can watch the full clip here.