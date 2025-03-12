Rising singer songwriter Brook Fox shares anthemic new single

Stephen Price

Rising Welsh singer songwriter, Brook Fox, has released his highly anticipated new single, When you fall, which has made its way straight to Radio Wales’ coveted ‘Welsh A List’.

Brook hails from the small town of Burry Port in Carmarthenshire, and grew obsessed with songwriting throughout the 2020 pandemic, idolising the likes of Ed Sheeran and Gerry Cinnamon for both their catchy songs and one man band performances.

Drawing inspiration from his personal experiences, his music combines down to earth lyrics with pop, folk and indie influences – and his latest accolade with Radio Wales has cemented his position as one of Wales’ most promising young artists.

Brook has been honing his craft for years now, performing at local venues and captivating audiences with his solo performances consisting of vocals, guitar, a looper pedal and stomp box.

When You Fall

Brook told Nation.Cymru: “When You Fall was written about the early stages of love and the feeling of being totally infatuated with one another, almost in disbelief that you’re together.

“The song is inspired by the likes of Inhaler and Nieve Ella who are on the rise in the indie scene, inspiring smaller artists like myself.

“Recorded once again with Tim Hamill at Sonic One Studios, Tim and I communicate my vision almost telepathically, and the chemistry in the studio was great again.”

Growing acclaim

Brook’s first taste of success is a memory he will always treasure. He told us: “Hearing my first track on BBC Radio Wales was mind-blowing!”

“I was just sitting there with a cuppa, surrounded by my family and my dog in my lap. As casual as the moment was, it felt incredibly special and is something I’ll remember forever.”

With studies to balance alongside his passion for creating music, he shared: “It was challenging at the start of the academic year to balance my solo career and my studies. But like anything, it gets better with time (no pun intended!). I’m in a much better place with it now and aiming to keep this balance until I graduate.

Brook is a university student at UWTSD in his final year studying music technology and a diehard Catfish and The Bottlemen fan – learning their hit songs “Cocoon” and “7” as a start to his music journey.

He shared: “During the pandemic I’d find myself watching their live sets and interviews and fell in love with both their performance standards and work ethic.

“I also find myself in the cinema frequently, being a fan of both blockbuster and indie media for quite some time.”

Ambition

Brook has been on the circuit for nearly 3 years, covering most of Wales in small pubs and clubs as a cover artist, keeping his own writing to himself.

He told us: “Only recently have I found the confidence to slowly reveal my art to the world, and to my surprise, the general feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, making me more enthusiastic for future projects.”

Brook has been working on new material at home and plans to get back in the studio around Christmas.

He told Nation.Cymru: “I want to stay consistent with my releases and I’m even considering a physical release in 2025.

“I’m actively working on the 2025 calendar. As an independent artist without a full team, it’s challenging to secure big gigs, but I’m optimistic about what’s ahead next year and beyond.”

Watch this space!

Next up for Brook is the newly formed festival “Y Lle Dda” in Tenby, where he will be playing the Harbwr stage and tickets can be found here

Follow Brook on Instagram.

Find out more about Brook and stream When You Fall here.

