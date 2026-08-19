Rising Welsh actor celebrates indie film world premiere as first look released

Amelia Jones

A Welsh actor is celebrating the release of his indie film after it premiered at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Pontypridd-born Callum Scott Howells posted on social media celebrating the release of indie film The State Of Us.

Howells, who rose to fame playing Colin Morris-Jones in Russell T Davies’ acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, has since built an impressive career across film, television and theatre, including his role as Welsh aristocrat Henry Paget in the historical drama Madfabulous.

The State of Us is a 90-minute British comedy-drama about friendship, grief and coming to terms with death.

It follows Frankie (Samuel Bottomley), a young man who impulsively breaks his seriously ill best friend Taylor (Howells) out of a hospice so they can have one last night together. What begins as a wild, carefree night of laughter, drinking and mischief gradually becomes more emotional as the pair are forced to confront Taylor’s illness and the reality that they may be saying goodbye.

The film was written by Jake Harvey, who also co-directed the film alongside Ollie Gardner.

Watch first look here:

Talking to film and TV content creator Mason Potter about working on the film, Howells said: “The crew are the absolute beating heart of it. Like every day going in. All four of us wouldn’t have been able to do what we did without that absolute legendary crew we had.

“Going in everyday and like seeing everyone in the base and just everyone being like ‘You alright?’. It was just so brilliant. You couldn’t step on and be a dick.”

The State of Us premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival before its wider release.

It was part of The Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence, where ten brand new feature films are judged by an audience. The winner earns a £50,000 prize.

The winner is yet to be announced.

You can watch an official clip from the film here.

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