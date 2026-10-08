Rising Welsh singer stars in breathtaking lighthouse video filmed on Pembrokeshire coast

Amelia Jones

A rising Welsh singer has been given a stunning backdrop for a new video, performing from inside one of Pembrokeshire’s most striking coastal landmarks.

Mari Mathias features in a beautiful video recorded inside the lantern of Strumble Head Lighthouse, where she reflects on the influence of the Welsh countryside and coastline on her music.

The video was created as part of BBC Radio 3’s “Where the Light Sings”, a full-day broadcast celebrating music, place and the landscapes that inspire artists across Wales.

Set high above the Pembrokeshire coastline, the lighthouse provides a dramatic setting for Mathias as she discusses the relationship between her music and the natural world around her.

The singer has been gaining attention as an emerging Welsh artist, with her music drawing inspiration from the landscapes, language and culture of Wales.

In the video, Mathias says: “Strumble Head and this area evokes a wildness inside of me. The wildness of the waves of not knowing what the weather’s going to do from one day to another. I think it puts me on edge but in a great way.

“I think for me going out into nature, there’s a discussion between myself and the land and the sky and the sea and it’s where I go all the time to write music.

“I couldn’t imagine not doing it in nature and being surrounded by this magic here in Wales.”

The video also sees Mathias perform alongside acclaimed Welsh harpist Claire Jones, who is known as Golden Harp Girl. The pair perform a song together for the first time, adding an intimate musical moment to the film.

The project was supported by Horizons Cymru, a partnership between Celf Cymru Arts and BBC Cymru Wales, alongside BBC Radio 3.

The collaboration forms part of a wider celebration of the connections between music and the places that inspire it, putting Wales’ distinctive landscapes at the centre of the broadcast.

Strumble Head Lighthouse, perched on the rugged Pembrokeshire coast, provides a particularly fitting location. Surrounded by dramatic sea views and exposed coastal scenery, it captures the sense of place that Mathias describes as an important influence on her work.

The video offers viewers a glimpse not only of the singer’s talent but also of the landscapes that help shape her sound.

With Mathias and Jones performing together against the backdrop of the lighthouse lantern, the video provides a striking showcase of Welsh music, creativity and the natural environment that continues to inspire artists.

For those wanting to watch the full feature, “Where the Light Sings” is available to listen to on BBC Sounds, bringing together music and stories inspired by some of Wales’ most memorable places.

You can listen to it here.

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