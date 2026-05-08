Rivals stars join Hay Festival 2026 for panel in celebration of Dame Jilly Cooper

Nation.Cymru Team

Stars and creators of the International Emmy and BAFTA Award winning Hulu Original series, Rivals will speak at Hay Festival this month, 21–31 May 2026, in a panel event celebrating the series and legacy of Dame Jilly Cooper – part of the Festival’s Book to Screen series, spotlighting the central role great literature plays in our culture.

Based on the beloved Rutshire Chronicles from Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals the series, made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios was an immediate hit, charting the drama, excess and shocking antics of the power-grabbing elite of 1980s England in the ruthless world of independent television.

As season two returns to Disney+ on 15 May with a three-episode premiere, actors Victoria Smurfit (Maud O’Hara) and Rufus Jones (Paul Stratton) join writer and executive producer Laura Wade, production designer Dominic Hyman, and costume designer Ray Holman for a behind-the-scenes discussion on bringing Dame Jilly Cooper’s novels to life on screen.

Speaking ahead of the event, stars Victoria and Rufus said:“We’re thrilled to be joining Hay Festival to celebrate Dame Jilly Cooper’s incredible work and share more about the journey of bringing the world of Rivals to life on screen.”

Taking place midway through the new season on Sunday 24 May on the Global Stage, guests can expect juicy discussion around the storyline’s fans have watched unfold so far.

It also comes following Dame Jilly Cooper’s death last year, offering a moment in the spring Festival programme for festivalgoers to celebrate her life and legacy.

This new event caps off an already star-studded programme that includes actor Emma Thompson; activists Malala Yousafzai, Gisèle Pelicot, and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe; authors Ian McEwan, Maggie O’Farrell, and Fredrik Backman; comedians Dawn French, Michael McIntyre and Sara Pascoe; adventurer Bear Grylls; artist Charlie Mackesy; chefs Mary Berry and Prue Leith; psychologist Philippa Perry; and many more.

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “Dame Jilly Cooper was a regular contributor to Hay Festival events over the years with our audiences delighting in her storytelling on stage and off. It is an honour to celebrate her legacy with this surprise event on the Hay Festival 2026 programme, taking a behind the scenes look at the making of the new series of Disney+’s Rivals adaptation.

“Stories have a unique power to bring us together and this year’s Festival offers something for everyone. However you enjoy your entertainment – in print, on screen, or brought to life on stage – we’ve got you covered with the greatest contemporary writers, performers and creatives gathered all in one place. See you there!”

The full programme of events can be viewed online now at hayfestival.org.