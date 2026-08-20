Road closures announced for massive ’90s festival in Wales this weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

A host of ’90s stars are lined up to play a music festival in a Welsh park this weekend – with a number of road closures coming into effect.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 22 in the grounds of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, where thousands of music fans are expected to gather for an evening dedicated to some of the biggest hits of the 1990s.

Performing at the ’90s Summer Party is a line-up packed with well-known names from the decade, including M People’s Heather Small, Kenny Thomas, East 17, Whigfield and S Club.

A large crowd is expected for the council’s flagship summer event. Residents and visitors are being advised of a series of road closures in Pontypridd town centre during event.

Roads covering most of the town centre will be closed from 3pm until 5pm and again from 9pm until 12.30am.

The closures will coincide with the periods when the highest numbers of people are expected to enter and leave the park, and will be introduced to help ensure public safety.

The affected roads are:

Taff Street, from Crossbrook Street through to High Street and the junction with Sardis Road

Penuel Lane

Gas Road

Temperance Place

Market Street

Church Street

Mill Street

Gas Road Car Park will remain open and can be accessed as usual.

An alternative route for motorists will be available via Crossbrook Street, Gelliwastad Road, Catherine Street, Sardis Road Gyratory and Sardis Road.

Access will be maintained for emergency services, pedestrians and people entering premises within the closure area.

No traffic management connected with the police station and car park demolition scheme will take place on Berw Road during the weekend.

A map showing the closures and diversion route is available on the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council website.

Further information about the event can be found through the What’s On RCT website.

RCT SUMMER PARTY

Thousands of music fans are expected to gather for the evening dedicated to some of the biggest hits of the 1990s.

Headlining the event is a line-up packed with well-known names from the decade. Among them is soul singer Heather Small, best known as the lead vocalist of M People and the voice behind hits including Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven, and Proud.

Also performing is Kenny Thomas, who achieved eight UK Top 40 singles during the 1990s with songs such as Thinking About Your Love and Best of You. Pop group East 17, whose festive hit Stay Another Day became a chart staple, will also take to the stage.

Fans of classic 90s pop can also look forward to performances from Whigfield, known for the dance anthem Saturday Night, and S Club, who will bring favourites including Don’t Stop Movin’ and Reach.

Hosting duties will be handled by Heart Radio presenters Jagger and Woody, who will guide the crowd through the evening’s performances.

The line-up will also feature 90’s Rewind, a party band performing well-known tracks from the decade, alongside Welsh duo Cadog, who previously won Battle of the Bands at the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod.

Gates will open at 3pm, with performances beginning at 4pm and continuing until around 10:30pm.

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