Roath Gallery Weekend readies for exciting three days of gallery hopping

Roath Gallery Weekend kicks off from tomorrow, 9 -11 May, with one of its most exciting and varied programmes to date – with late night openings and special events scheduled throughout the weekend.

The associated galleries of EAST have coordinated a series of events to complement their current exhibition – which range from photography, textile, painting, print and craft.

The Friday will also see many venues staying open later than usual – and a number of exhibition launches, at Cardiff M.A.D.E, Celf Gallery and g39 – perfect for an evening of gallery-hopping.

Exciting programme

On the Saturday, join an open workshop at PAM/MiR, exploring different techniques with textiles.

Enjoy price reductions in the Ffotogallery bookshop throughout the weekend, while experiencing the work of young photographer, Audrey Albert.

Once again, the focus of the Makers Gallery is on the gallery’s skilled artisans – with pottery, jewellery and glass on display. There is valuable opportunities to meet artists – the celebrated Shani Rhys James at Celf Gallery among her new exhibition, The Golden Echo; and the Albany Gallery‘s exhibiting artists, Francisco Centofanti and Lara Smith.

Take the opportunity to hear Annie Morgan Suganami discuss her latest paintings while being guided around her exhibition, Life Lines at TEN.

In g39, there are two exhibitions to view, including a show of work by CSAD fine art course students, which is open only for the weekend. In the evening, spring is celebrated at Cardiff M.A.D.E, with singing, folk tales and refreshments hosted by Dominique Fester.

The various events continue over the Sunday – live music, a jewellery workshop and refreshments in several locations.

Collaboration

This is the third collaborative event from the EAST galleries – following the success of the inaugural weekend held in May 2024 and a winter edition held last November. What a way to reflect the active, creative and inclusive identity of Roath and what a great excuse to spend a culture-filled weekend!

For the full programme of events follow @__________EAST on Instagram or pop in to any of the 8 participation galleries to pick up a hard-copy programme.

