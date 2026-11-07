Rob Brydon announces Swansea signing for first children’s book

Amelia Jones

Welsh comedian and Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon is heading to Swansea for a special book signing.

Brydon will be joined by illustrator Ellie Snowdon at Waterstones in Swansea city centre on Saturday, 28 November, at 12pm, where they will be signing copies of The Cat in the Cupboard.

The children’s story is inspired by Brydon’s own ginger cat, Crumble, who has a cat flap in a kitchen cupboard at home.

Written in rhyme, the book follows Crumble as he ventures into a rival cat’s garden on a mission to rescue his favourite lost toy.

Published in September, it marks the comedian’s first venture into children’s literature. Brydon, who is best known for his roles in Gavin & Stacey and Would I Lie to You?, has drawn inspiration from his own experience of life with his mischievous pet.

The book is brought to life through illustrations by Snowdon, who has strong links to the area. She grew up in South Wales before studying illustration in Bristol and Cambridge, later returning to live and work in Swansea.

She has also worked on the popular Jasmine Green Rescues children’s book series.

The signing will give young readers and their families the opportunity to meet both Brydon and Snowdon, have their books signed and take home a copy of the story.

Tickets cost £12.99 and include entry for a family of up to four people, as well as one copy of The Cat in the Cupboard, which can be collected at the event.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to have a photograph taken with the duo.

Advance tickets are required, and Waterstones Swansea has advised visitors to expect queues on the day.

You can get tickets here.