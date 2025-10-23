Watch: Rob Brydon gets the audience all shook up at Elvis festival

In his new TV series Rob Brydon goes on a toe-tapping adventure across the American south to celebrate 100 years of country music.

There he meets the stars, discovers the genre’s roots and dives into the culture.

And even tries his hand as an Elvis impersonator.

In ‘Rob Brydon’s Honky Tonk Road Trip‘, the Welsh star is in his element, and nowhere more so than at an Elvis festival where he wows the audience with a stellar tribute to the King.

Episode 1: Actor, comedian and lifelong music fan Rob Brydon travels through the southern states of America to mark the centenary of country music. He’s on a mission to uncover the history of the genre – where it began, how it evolved and why it’s experiencing a major resurgence, especially in the UK.

Rob heads to the beating heart of country music: Nashville. He explores iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium, goes live on air at WSM Radio – home of the Grand Ole Opry, the world’s longest-running radio show – and meets country stars old and new, including Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Bill Anderson and rising British talent Twinnie.

Episode 2: Rob Brydon continues his musical adventure through the southern states of America, celebrating 100 years of country music. He ventures deep into the Appalachian Mountains – the birthplace of country’s vibrant and diverse roots.

Diving headfirst into the local culture, he samples traditional – and once-illegal – moonshine, takes a thrilling spin around a dirt track in a stock car, and traces country music’s ‘big bang’ moment: the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions that launched the careers of Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family.

Episode 3: In the final leg of his journey through the southern states of America, Rob Brydon explores the rich, often-overlooked influence of black musicians on the history of country music during the genre’s 100th anniversary year.

In Alabama, he meets soulful vocal trio Chapel Hart, walks in the footsteps of Rosa Parks, learns about country music pioneer Hank Williams Sr from his grandson Sam Williams, and has a bite at local Montgomery institution Chris’ Famous Hotdogs. In Tupelo, Mississippi, he visits the birthplace of Elvis Presley before continuing on to Memphis for a tour of the legendary Sun Studio.

Returning to Nashville, Rob joins the city’s ninth annual Elvis Festival – a four-day extravaganza packed with Elvis impersonators from all over the world – and takes to the stage for his very own Presley tribute. He meets country music superstar Lainey Wilson to chat about the future of the genre, and finally, he steps onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry to share the story of his journey with a live audience.

