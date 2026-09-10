Rob Brydon poses with the inspiration for his new book as he announces its release

Amelia Jones

Comedy legend Rob Brydon announces his children’s book release in social media video with his biggest inspiration.

The picture book titled The Cat In The Cupboard will be published under Penguin has been published today.

Inspired by his own ginger family cat and the imaginative stories he has shared with his children, Brydon has crated a warm and humorous tale aimed at young readers aged five to seven.

Announcing the news, he posted a video alongside his cat. He said: “Well today is the day. Crumble, your book, The Cat In The Cupboard is out today. It’s all about an adventure you had. It’s out today, you can get it everywhere basically, in all the usual places.”

The Gavin and Stacey star also announced to his followers that he will be appearing on Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show on Virgin radio today as well as This Morning.

The book follows Crumble, a curious cat who slips through a cupboard cat flap and embarks on daring garden adventures, including a rescue mission to retrieve a lost toy from a rival’s territory.

Written entirely in rhyme, the story reflects Brydon’s love of rhythm and verse, developed through years of creating songs and stories with on stage and at home.

The book is illustrated by Welsh artist Ellie Snowdon, who previously worked on the popular Jasmine Green Rescues series.

This release will mark Brydon’s first children’s book, after the success of his 2011 memoir Small Man In A Book, which offered a personal glimpse behind the scenes of his life and career.

Talking about the book, Brydon said: “I’m really hoping that The Cat In The Cupboard fires the imagination of both young readers and the adults reading to them, creating opportunities for shared moments of reading pleasure.””

You can buy the book here.

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