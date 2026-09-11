Rob Brydon set to guest star in West End show this autumn

Amelia Jones

Welsh comedian and actor Rob Brydon is set to take to the West End stage in a major new production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Gavin & Stacey star will play King Herod for one week when the production transfers to Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Brydon will appear in the role from November 2 to 7, 2026, joining a rotating line-up of guest stars taking on the part of Herod during the show’s 12-week run.

The production will also feature musician Sam Ryder as Jesus, reprising the role following the show’s summer season at the London Palladium. Desmonda Cathabel will play Mary Magdalene, with David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate, Bob Harms as Caiaphas, Matty J as Annas and Phil King as Peter.

Brydon is one of Wales’ best-known comedy performers, having become a household name through his role as Bryn West in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. He has also hosted Would I Lie to You? since 2009 and is known for his work as an impressionist, presenter and actor.

His film credits include Barbie, where he played Sugar Daddy Ken, as well as Cinderella and The Huntsman: Winter’s War. He has also worked extensively with Steve Coogan on The Trip film series.

The actor trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama before beginning his career in radio and voiceover work. He was appointed an MBE in 2013 for services to comedy and broadcasting.

Jesus Christ Superstar is directed by Tim Sheader, with choreography by Drew McOnie and design by Tom Scutt. The production reunites the creative team behind the acclaimed 2016 staging.

Brydon’s appearance as King Herod will be limited to the November 2 to 7 performances, making his week-long stint a particularly short but highly anticipated addition to the show’s West End run.

You can get tickets here.

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