Rob Brydon to become a children’s author with new picture book

Amelia Jones

Welsh comedy royalty Rob Brydon is set to become a children’s author, inspired by his family cat.

The picture book titled The Cat In The Cupboard will be published under Penguin in September 2026.

Inspired by his own ginger family cat and the imaginative stories he has shared with his children, Brydon has crated a warm and humorous tale aimed at young readers aged five to seven.

The book follows Crumble, a curious cat who slips through a cupboard cat flap and embarks on daring garden adventures, including a rescue mission to retrieve a lost toy from a rival’s territory.

Written entirely in rhyme, the story reflects Brydon’s love of rhythm and verse, developed through years of creating songs and stories with on stage and at home.

When discussing the book, the Would I Lie To You host told trade website The Bookseller: “It struck me that “The Cat In The Cupboard” had a nice rhythm and feel – the way the words rolled off the tongue.

“After a while of making up rhymes based around this for my own enjoyment, I wondered if it would make a lovely book for children.”

The book’s vibrant illustrations are by Welsh artist Ellie Snowdon, who previously worked on the popular Jasmine Green Rescues series.

Her artwork brings Crumble’s world to life, capturing both the mischief and heart of his adventures.

This release will mark Brydon’s first children’s book, after the success of his 2011 memoir Small Man In A Book, which offered a personal glimpse behind the scenes of his life and career.

With The Cat In The Cupboard, Byron hopes to spark imagination and create shared moments of joy between young readers and those who read them.

Brydon added: “I’m really hoping that The Cat In The Cupboard fires the imagination of both young readers and the adults reading to them, creating opportunities for shared moments of reading pleasure.”

You can pre-order the book here.