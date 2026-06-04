Rock duo add second Cardiff date to their UK tour due to popular demand

Amelia Jones

The duo dubbed ‘Britain’s best band’ have added a second Cardiff date to their UK tour in response to overwhelming demand.

A second Getdown Services show at Tramshed has been added for Wednesday 18th November 2026, joining their previously announced headline date on Thursday 19th November.

The rapid addition underlines the band’s explosive rise over the past two years, following sell-out tours across North America, Australia and New Zealand, and the upcoming release of their new album Massive Champion in August.

Getdown Services – the Bristol duo of Josh Law and Ben Sadler – have built a cult following on their genre-agnostic, dance-leaning chaos and razor-sharp takedowns of modern Britain.

Since the release of their acclaimed 2023 debut Crisps, they’ve become one of the UK’s most talked-about live acts, bolstered by heavy BBC 6 Music support, an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland, standout BBC Live at Glastonbury performances, and major shows with Viagra Boys at Alexandra Palace, Super Furry Animals at Cardiff Utilita Arena, and Antony Szmierek at KOKO.

Their ascent has been matched by a fierce commitment to fairness in the music industry. As Patrons of Music Venue Trust, they’ve used their platform to champion grassroots spaces, raising over £7,500 on their last tour to support emerging artists and continuing to speak out for the independent venues that shaped them.

Their activism extends globally too: their track Special Cups features on Music For Iran Vol. 4, supporting Free Them Now in their work advocating for political prisoners and displaced families.

Tramshed remains the perfect home for the band’s unhinged, communal energy. One of Cardiff’s most beloved independent venues, its industrial character, impeccable sound and intimate scale have made it a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape – a place where breakthrough artists, cult favourites and global icons collide with audiences who live for live music.

Tickets for the second show on Wednesday 18th November are now on sale via Tixr.