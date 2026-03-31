Rock giants added to Blackbird Festival bill at Cardiff Castle

They’re the band fronted by a world class musician with a famous name and they’re headed to Wales.

American hard rock outfit Mammoth are set to rock Cardiff to the core as they are added to the bill for the first ever Blackbird Festival.

Fronted by Grammy Award nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen, Mammoth will join Alter Bridge’s inaugural festival when it takes over TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday June 27.

Mammoth complete a monumental lineup led by global rock heavyweights Alter Bridge, with very special guests Skindred, Florence Black and Cardinal Black — promising a landmark day of high-voltage live music in the heart of Wales.

And Wolf is eager to join the bill, saying: “It’s always amazing to be able to play a show with our brothers in ALTER BRIDGE, I’m honoured to be able to play the first Blackbird Festival!”

Formed while Wolfgang Van Halen was still playing alongside his father Eddie in Van Halen, Mammoth became a full-time project in 2020.

The music stands alone on a foundation anchored by Wolf’s impressive sonic proficiency (across drums, bass, keys, and guitar) and airtight arena-size hooks with unforgettable vocals.

Arguably the first hard rock act to genuinely break out from ground zero in the 2020’s, generating north of 100 million streams, toppling charts, and selling out headline tours less than five years since its debut.

The band canvased the globe with Metallica and Pantera and supported Foo Fighters in North America as well as filling houses on their own and most recently, Mammoth released third album, The End.

Mammoth’s addition to the line up comes after previously announced rockers Bush have been forced to cancel their planned appearance, along with a string of other European dates.

Mammoth join a lineup that also includes very special guests and Welsh heroes Skindred, whose unique blend of metal, reggae, punk and riotous energy has made them a live favourite across the globe.

Also set to perform are rising Welsh powerhouse trio Florence Black, known for their heavy-hitting anthems and gritty, melodic swagger, and the soul-infused, arena-ready sounds of Cardinal Black, whose star continues to rise at rocket speed.

Final tickets are on sale now via blackbirdfest.com and ticketmaster.co.uk