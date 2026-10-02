Rock legend announces huge Welsh show on new world tour

One of rock music’s most recognisable guitarists is coming to Wales next summer for a headline show as part of a new world tour.

Rock icons Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced their new album Flying Blind and a 2027 world tour, including a show at Cardiff Castle next summer.

Featuring Slash alongside vocalist Myles Kennedy, bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris, the band, also known as SMKC, have also released their new single and official music video for Flying Blind.

The track is the first taste of a new chapter for the band, serving as the title track from their anticipated fifth studio album, which arrives on February 26 via Gibson Records.

Recorded largely live with longtime producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Florida, the 12-track album captures SMKC at their most instinctive and connected.

The band completed the bulk of the record in approximately one week, often recording two songs a day with the musicians performing together in the same room.

“It’s a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock ’n’ roll record,” says Slash of Flying Blind. “It’s very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw.”

Across its 12 tracks, Flying Blind draws on a range of influences while retaining the band’s hard-rock sound. Good Time Girl has a country influence, while Slash describes Sweet Kill as “probably the most ’80s thing I’ve done in a while.”

The roots of SMKC stretch back to Slash’s self-titled 2010 solo album, on which Kennedy appeared as one of several guest vocalists. The musical and personal connection that followed developed into a permanent band.

“I got into working with the Conspirators as a happy accident from doing that first solo album,” Slash says. “I established a relationship with these guys on a musical and personal level that I wasn’t about to give up.”

SMKC’s Flying Blind World Tour 2027 is an extensive international run launching in Latin America in April before reaching North America on 23 April and continuing through the UK and Europe.

Slash, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Slash and Myles Kennedy are both undisputed icons of rock so we are delighted to be welcoming them for what is set to be a truly memorable night at Cardiff Castle. Our audiences love rock music so I expect this to be a very popular show attracting people from far and wide.”

They headline Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday June 30. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 9 October via Ticketmaster. To find out more and to secure tickets head to the DEPOT Live site here.

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