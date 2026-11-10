Rock legend makes surprise visit to Owain and Henry production

Amelia Jones

One of the world’s greatest rock stars Robert Plant has been pictured attending a showing of Wales Millennium Centre’s Owain & Henry.

A photo posted by Creative and Content Office at Wales Millennium Centre Graeme Farrow on social media showed the musician in the concourse of the venue, holding a programme to the show.

The post was captioned: “Patron of The Owain Glyndŵr Society himself, Robert Plant in to see the show tonight (he loved it). He is a scholar. Owain & Henry by Gary Owen.”

In recent years Plant has been an active member of the Owain Glyndŵr Society, championing the significance the last true Prince of Wales had in aligning the rival factions of north and south Wales in the 15th century.

He has actively promoted Welsh heritage and community projects tied to Glyndŵr’s history, such as supporting Machynlleth’s cultural bids and historical significance as the site of Glyndŵr’s 1404 parliament.

In 2004, Plant attended the low-key unveiling of the first-ever bronze statue of Owain Glyndŵr at St Peter ad Vincula Church in Pennal, near Machynlleth. He also previously funded a slate carving of Glyndŵr’s coat of arms for the Celtica heritage project and helped support the monastic herb garden project in Pennal.

Wales was also the inspiration behind some of the Led Zeppelin’s most popular songs when band members sought out the seclusion of Bron-yr-Aur, in the Dyfi Valley to recreate some musical magic.

The cottage’s isolation and idyllic surroundings saw the group investigating more acoustic approach to their music offered a temporary refuge from the trappings of rock fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graeme Farrow (@fazsoul)

They created much of their third album, Led Zeppelin III (1970), at Bron-yr-Aur cottage in Wales. The rural retreat, without electricity or running water, inspired the album’s distinct acoustic and folk-influenced sound following a gruelling tour.

The cottage, a holiday home owned by Plant’s family, is credited with changing the musical direction of the band toward a softer, more acoustic approach.

Written by Olivier Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen (Iphigenia in Splott), Owain & Henry is an historical epic charged with poetic power.

This ambitious new production starring Michael Sheen brings to life one of Wales’ most defining stories, where the fight for the existence of a nation hangs in the balance.

You can see the post here. You can book tickets to see Owain and Henry here.