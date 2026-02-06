Rock legend Neil Young cancels Cardiff show

Neil Young has cancelled his entire UK and European tour – including his show at Blackweir in Cardiff, with the rocker saying “this is not the time” for him to be playing shows.

Following his huge shows last year with the Chrome Hearts headlining Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and topping of the bill for BST Hyde Park 2025, the Canadian-American folk rock icon had announced a string of outdoor dates for this summer, including the Welsh capital on July 5 – what was to be his first ever show in Wales.

These included shows at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions on June 17, Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 19 and the headline slot at the inaugural State Fayre Festival in Chelmsford on June 27. He was then supposed to head over to Scotland for a slot at the Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on June 29, before performing at Blenheim Palace Festival in Oxford on July 3 and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on July 5.

The tour was then scheduled to head through Europe, wrapping up in Udine, Italy on July 26.

However, Young has now confirmed that the shows will not be going ahead. In a statement posted to the website Neil Young Archives, he wrote: “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well.”

Fans who have tickets will be contacted directly and will be fully refunded.