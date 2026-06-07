Rock legend’s stunned reaction when Tom Jones unleashes dynamite voice

Nation.Cymru staff

They were two stars of the ’60s who operated in different orbits, but when Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young appeared with Tom Jones on his hit TV show in 1969 it made for an unlikely, but exhilarating collaboration.

What the band thought of the Valleys’ belter ahead of their appearance on the This Is Tom Jones TV show is unknown, but when the Welsh star opened his mouth and let out a soulful roar they knew they had made the correct decision to create a stellar duet.

Their appearance together performing the David Crosby penned song ‘Long Time Gone’ not only served up a wonderful collaboration but also served up a joyful moment on music TV.

It comes at the beginning of the song, as Tom Jones powers his pipes ready to lend his incredible vocals to the track.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When he lets loose his seismic tonsils, the Welshman’s vocal power appears to startle Crosby who first looks shocked before a huge grin breaks across his face. Now you could also surmise that the musician may have been under the influence of something, but we prefer to believe this is natural joy.

And to be fair Tom Jones looks equally thrilled to be in the same orbit as CSNY.

It’s a lovely memory of a brilliantly talented musician in David Crosby, who sadly passed away in 2023.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in LA-based folk-rock group The Byrds, who he joined in 1964 alongside Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke.

He collaborated on chart-topping hits including a cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man, which leapt to number one in the US singles chart, and Turn! Turn! Turn!.

Shortly after leaving The Byrds in 1967, following a tumultuous tenure, he teamed up with Stills and Nash, to form their eponymous supergroup.