Rock supergroup featuring members of legendary bands announce intimate UK tour

Nation.Cymru staff

A supergroup containing members of a number of world famous rock bands are to embark on a UK tour playing intimate venues – including a show in Wales.

Drink The Sea who feature members of REM, Queens Of The Stone Age and Screaming Trees will play a gig at The Globe in Cardiff in September.

The eclectic supergroup including REM’s Peter Buck, Barrett Martin from Screaming Trees, Alain Johannes of QOTSA launch their UK tour with a visit to the Welsh capital on September 30, stopping off at the 300-capacity venue with a set which promises a smattering of REM and QOTSA classics.

The tour will present fans with an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the best musicians on the planet.

Former REM guitarist Buck has played the biggest stages in the Welsh capital including two shows at the Millennium Stadium with the US alt-rock giants, but. he is no stranger to playing smaller shows in Cardiff having performed at Clwb Ifor Bach in July 2023 with the Autuers’ Luke Haines.

The announcement of the Drink The Sea US and UK tour coincides with details of a new album from the band, which also include musicians Duke Garwood and Lisette Garcia.

The band came together at the end of 2024 and released their first two studio LPs, ‘Drink The Sea I’ and ‘Drink The Sea II’, last year.

They will release their third studio album ‘Drink The Sea III’ on October 2 via Martin’s Sunyata Records and Sony Orchard Digital Music, with a lead single due to be released on July 31.

The album was produced by Martin and Johannes and was recorded while the band were on the road between October 2025 and April 2026, at studios in Olympia, Washington as well as Chile and Brazil.

Drink The Sea will play a lengthy tour that kicks off with a US leg in Vashon Island, Washington on August 30. The UK dates begin in Cardiff and also include shows in Manchester, London and Brighton, before a European tour that wraps up in Ravenna, Italy on October 23.

Tickets for the Cardiff show are available HERE

Drink The Sea will play:

SEPTEMBER

30 – Cardiff, The Globe

OCTOBER

1 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

2 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

3 – Brighton, Chalk

5 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

6 – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, De Casino

7 – Groningen, Netherlands, Vera

8 – Cologne, Gloria

10 – Oslo, John Dee

11 – Gothenburg, Monument 031

12 – Stockholm, Debaser

14 – Hamburg, Fabrik

15 – Berlin, Festival Kreuzberg

17 – Warsaw, Proxima

18 – Budapest, Akvarumklub

20 – Bern, Muhle Hunziken

23 – Ravenna, Italy, Bronson Club