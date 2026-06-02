Rock superstars Metallica partner with Welsh Blood Service ahead of stadium show

The Welsh Blood Service, along with other UK blood services, have announced a unique, new collaboration with rock giants Metallica and the band’s charity, ‘All Within My Hands’.

It marks the first time blood services across the UK have worked alongside a global rock phenomenon on this scale to promote blood donation.

As part of the European leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, the Welsh Blood Service will host special blood donation sessions around the band’s tour stop at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 28. The collaboration will run for a week before and a week after the concert, giving donors additional opportunities to come forward and help patients in need across Wales.

The need for blood is constant, and with around seven days of stock held across the UK, blood services must continually inspire existing donors to return and new donors to come forward. This collaboration focuses on raising awareness of the vital role donors play in supporting trauma victims, people undergoing cancer treatment, new mothers, and those living with long‑term conditions such as sickle cell disease.

By using the reach and visibility of live music, the campaign aims to encourage new first-time donors and conversations about blood donation, reminding people that the need for blood continues well beyond any single event.

Alan Prosser, Director of the Welsh Blood Service said: “This is a truly unique moment for blood donation in Wales and across the UK. Partnering with a band of Metallica’s reach allows us to connect with new audiences and shine a spotlight on the ongoing need for blood.

“In a sense, we all have a little bit of ‘metal’ in our blood – but more importantly, we all have the ability to help save lives by choosing to donate.

“Donation is always voluntary and unpaid here in the UK, but every person who chooses to give makes a real difference to patients and families in need. We’re proud to be part of a collaboration that brings people together to save lives.”

A spokesperson from Metallica said: “Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us. We’ve seen in the United States and Australia how working with blood services can help raise awareness of blood donation and support patients, and we’re excited to bring that same approach to the UK.

“Partnering with blood services is about encouraging people to look out for one another and supporting those who rely on donated blood every day. It is a simple act that can make a powerful difference.”

Metallica’s charity, All Within My Hands, supports communities around the world by strengthening local services and responding to critical needs. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to public health, community action, and helping ensure blood is available for patients who depend on it.

The Welsh Blood Service welcomes donors of all blood types, and new donors are encouraged to come forward.

To find out more and to book a blood donation appointment, visit wbs.wales/metallica or call 0800 252266.