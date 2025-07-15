Rose Datta drops powerful debut single after Y Llais win

Breakout star Rose Datta, winner of the first-ever series of Y Llais, has released her debut single Gwerthfawr, marking a thrilling new chapter in her music career.

Gwerthfawr is a song told from the perspective of a woman who has discovered her own self-worth. It’s an empowering anthem about finding strength and pride within yourself—without needing to rely on anyone else.

The track, co-written by celebrated singer-songwriter Mared Williams and acclaimed producer Nate Williams, was created as part of Rose’s prize for winning the Welsh-language music competition earlier this year, Y Llais. Gwerthfawr is out now via PYST and available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube (audio). You can check it out here.

‘Amazing experience’

“I’m really excited — it’s been an amazing experience to record this song, and I’ve been so eager to share it with everyone,” said Rose. “I’m proud the moment is finally here.”

Reflecting on the creative process, she added: “Recording was brilliant. It was a real joy working with such talented people like Mared and Nate. I love writing from the heart — ballads especially — and we had a conversation so they could understand exactly what I wanted. They’ve absolutely nailed the vibe! It’s a song people can really relate to.”

Produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios, Y Llais is the Welsh-language version of the global hit TV phenomenon The Voice an ITV Studios format. Contestants perform with the coaches’ chairs turned away — meaning only their voice can persuade a coach to spin around.

The show debuted on S4C in 2025, with Rose claiming victory in the final on 30 March.

Life has been incredibly busy for Rose since that unforgettable night. She performed at a special event celebrating the International Emmy Semi-Final Judging Round, held at Cardiff Castle in late June. More recently, she has been singing as part of the UEFA Women’s EURO campaign, in collaboration with the FAW, the Urdd, and S4C.

Taran

Alongside her solo work, Rose is also lead singer of the band Taran, who released the single Gobaith (Hope) in May and have been recording new music with producer Mei Gwynedd. The band also performed at Tafwyl in Cardiff last month and will appear at both the National Eisteddfod and Maes B this summer.

And that’s not all — Rose is set to begin studying at Trinity in London this September.

“It’s going to be a really busy summer before starting university,” she said. “Taran has some big gigs coming up, and I’m excited to see what new doors open now that Gwerthfawr is out there.”

Meanwhile, Y Llais is already preparing for its 2026 series and is calling for talented singers from across Wales to apply — a rare chance to face the iconic red chairs and be mentored by some of the country’s top musical talent. Rose has one message for anyone thinking about entering:

“If you’re thinking of applying — don’t overthink it! If it’s something you’re passionate about, go for it. You’ve got nothing to lose by trying. I had to tell myself the same thing — give it a go and see what happens.”

Applications for Y Llais 2026 close on Friday, 18 July 2025 at 11:59pm. You can apply via S4C here.

Click here to listen to Gwerthfawr on Spotify.

