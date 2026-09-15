Row of six bungalows in Welsh countryside with guide price of just £300K

Nation.Cymru staff

Six two-bedroom bungalows surrounded by beautiful North Wales countryside are set to go under the hammer this month – with a guide price of just £300,000 for all six properties.

The houses, at Bryn Awelon in the tiny village of Cyffylliog, near Ruthin, are being sold as a single lot in BTG Eddisons Property Auctions’ live stream auction on 30 September.

Depending on how bidding progresses at the auction, for £300,000, a buyer could potentially acquire an entire row of six homes, each with front and back gardens, looking out over open countryside.

The guide price for the six properties is around the current the asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in some of London’s more affordable districts.

The bungalows in Cyffylliog are being sold on behalf of Denbighshire County Council. Each has a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom and auctioneers say they are in varying condition, with some needing more updating and refurbishment than others.

Edward Feather, director and auctioneer at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “The price is obviously going to catch people’s attention. Six houses for £300,000 is not something you see every day.

“The location is just as eye catching though because these aren’t six properties squeezed together on a suburban street, they are situated in a peaceful haven of a Welsh village, with stunning countryside immediately behind them.

“It’s a lovely setting, and someone buying the lot is getting a very different proposition from a typical residential auction purchase.”

Cyffylliog is a village of fewer than 500 inhabitants, set in the wooded Clywedog Valley four miles from the thriving market town of Ruthin. The surrounding countryside is known for its walking routes and views towards the Clwydian hills.

The vast Clocaenog Forest, a protected woodland habitat for red squirrels and other wildlife is also nearby, attracting walkers and other visitors to the area.

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Edward Feather said: “There’s work to do on the bungalows, but that gives the new owner the chance to put their own stamp on them.

“What makes this lot unusual is the combination of its scale and setting. You’re getting six homes, but you’re also buying into a very peaceful corner of North Wales.”

The six bungalows in Cyffylliog will be offered together in BTG Eddisons Property Auctions’ live stream auction on 30 September, with a guide price of £300,000+.\

For more details on the properties, along with bidding information and other lots in the upcoming auction, visit BTG Eddisons Property Auctions.

View the property listing HERE

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