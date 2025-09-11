Rownd a Rownd celebrates 30 years on screen

S4C’s beloved soap opera Rownd a Rownd reaches a very special milestone today (11 September) as it celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, giving viewers a chance to watch some of its most treasured early episodes.

Rownd a Rownd first hit our screens in 1995 as a soap series for young people, with 15-minute episodes following the trials and tribulations of a group of young people who worked on a newspaper round.

Since then, the series produced by Rondo Media, has grown into one of S4C’s most popular programmes, appealing to the whole family with two half-hour episodes broadcast each week.

To mark the birthday, the new series will launch with a special double bill full of dramatic twists. The episode promises to resolve cliffhangers from the previous series, and includes flash-forwards to a major event that shakes Glanrafon to its core.

Re-live the first series

During the birthday week, there will be an opportunity to watch the first series from 1995 on S4C’s YouTube channel – a rare chance to re-live the beginning with the original cast, including Aled Shaw (Owain Arthur), Lowri Mai Evans (Bethan Ellis Owen), Ffion Parry (Fflur Medi Owen), Ari Stiffs (the late Dyfrig Evans), and Islwyn Morgan (the late Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris).

The celebrations will move to the stage on Saturday 13 September, at Theatr Pontio, Bangor, where fans will have the opportunity to meet the cast and crew of the series, enjoy musical performances by the cast, take part in a question and answer session, and be treated to a few surprises.

During the evening, a new book – Rownd a Rownd yn Dathlu’r 30 – published by Y Lolfa will be launched.

The book explores the history and cultural impact of the series over three decades, featuring contributions from cast and crew across all eras, along with an extensive collection of photographs.

Beyond its success on screen, Rownd a Rownd has played a significant role in putting Anglesey on the map. Menai Bridge is the home of ‘Glanrafon’, the fictional village where the series is set – with its iconic ‘street’ of fictional businesses – ‘Sgram’ (café) ‘Bythol Wyrdd’ (shop selling upcycled goods) ‘Dal i Dorri’ (hairdresser) and ‘Copa’ (bar) – visible in the heart of the town.

More recently, Aria Studios in Llangefni has also become home to some of the production’s internal sets.

“More than just a television series”

Bedwyr Rees, Rownd a Rownd’s Executive Producer, said: “We at Rondo are extremely proud to celebrate this special milestone for Rownd a Rownd.

“From its beginnings as a series of 15-minute programmes for children, it’s now a staple of S4C’s prime time shows, expanding its audience both on television and across digital platforms.

“This success is a testament to the dedication and passion of everyone who has worked on Rownd a Rownd over the years.

“We are grateful to each and every one of them, and especially to our incredibly loyal audience—whether they have been with us for 30 years or have just joined!”

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, said: “Rownd a Rownd is more than just a television series – it offers a portrait of everyday life, capturing the experiences, language, and characters that reflect so many Welsh-speaking communities in north Wales.

“An entire generation of viewers has grown up with the series, and it has served as a valuable training ground for actors, writers, producers, and technical talent in north Wales.”

“As we mark a milestone as significant as 30 years, we celebrate Rownd a Rownd’s cultural contribution, and a very special series that brings families together on the sofa to enjoy drama and entertainment through the medium of Welsh.”