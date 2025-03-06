Rownd a Rownd celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female episode

A powerful episode of Rownd a Rownd will be broadcast tonight (6 March) with the story driven entirely by female characters – both on-screen and behind the scenes.

This special edition, airing two days before International Women’s Day, will showcase the talent of the cast while also highlighting the key female crew members working behind the scenes across every aspect of the creative process. The story will celebrate the strength of women, as the character Mel is forced to give birth in a remote location with only Kay, Dani, Lowri, Sian, and Elen there to support her through the experience. Other characters featured in the episode include Anna, Mair, Meinir, Sophie, Gwenno, Caitlin, and Lea.

“Inspiring”

Elain Llwyd, who portrays Mel in the series says: “It’s inspiring to see so many talented women coming together to create a story that truly reflects the strength and resilience of women. It’s an honour to be part of something that celebrates female talent in Welsh television.” Behind the scenes, the Senior Management Team includes Producers Annes Wyn and Lleucu Gruffydd, Script Editor Llio Non, Production Coordinator Elena Brown, and Production Manager Sioned Roberts. The all-female episode was scripted by Kristy Jones and directed by Rhian Mair. In addition, talented women play a key role in other departments of the production, including makeup, costume, design, digital, post-production, as well as the on-set crew who work behind the scenes every day.

“Strength, creativity and talent”

The Producer of the series, Lleucu Gruffydd says: “We are incredibly proud to mark International Women’s Day with an episode that highlights the strength, creativity, and talent of the women who make Rownd a Rownd what it is. It’s a pleasure to work with these strong, talented women every day.” Annes Wyn, who has produced the series for six years added: “We’ve been discussing doing something special for this day for several years, and I’m extremely proud that we’ve managed to create an exciting episode that fits within the current storylines.” This special episode is part of Rownd a Rownd’s 30th anniversary celebrations on screen this year. Lleucu Gruffydd added: “The official anniversary is in September but we have plans throughout the year to mark this special milestone, and one of them is this all-female episode.” You can catch up with episodes of Rownd a Rownd on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

