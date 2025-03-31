Royal Welsh Show triumphs at National Tourism Awards for Wales 2025

The Royal Welsh Show triumphed at the National Tourism Awards, winning the prestigious Best Event Award.

The award, presented at ceremony held at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, acknowledges the show’s continued impact and success, further enhancing Wales’ reputation as a premier destination for agricultural and cultural experiences.

Having previously been named the best event at the Mid Wales Tourism Awards, organised by MWT Cymru, the show further cemented its reputation on the national stage.

National significance

Held annually in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, the show is one of the most significant agricultural events in the UK, attracting thousands of visitors and showcasing the best of Welsh farming, food and rural life.

Last year marked the 120th show, reflecting more than a century of commitment to Welsh agriculture and rural traditions.

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award.

“The Royal Welsh Show is a national treasure and this award is testament to the hard work of our team, the dedication of our exhibitors and the passion of our visitors.

“Collective efforts”

Aled continued: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our directors, our loyal members and feature counties, our exhibitors, our volunteers, our dedicated staff and visitors.

“Their unwavering support and commitment make this event truly special and this award is a reflection of their collective efforts.”

Earlier in the day, before the awards ceremony, tourism and hospitality were praised as the “lifeblood of the Welsh economy”, with businesses in the sector creating jobs and driving growth across the country.

The Welsh Government’s National Tourism Summit brought together industry leaders from Wales, the UK and Europe. The event provided an opportunity to explore the future of an industry that contributes £3.8 billion to the Welsh economy annually.

Tickets for this year’s Royal Welsh Show are available at https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/events/

