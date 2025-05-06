Royal Welsh Show unveils spectacular main ring displays for 2025

An ‘exceptional’ line-up of main ring attractions has been announced for this year’s Royal Welsh Show which will be held from July 21-24 at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

Headlining the event is the triumphant return of the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose daring display of horsemanship promises to be the crowning jewel of the 2025 show.

Renowned worldwide for their extraordinary equestrian stunts, the Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team will present a heart-stopping, 10-minute showcase of traditional Cossack riding daily.

Spectators will witness gravity-defying feats as the master horsemen flip beneath galloping horses, form six-person human pyramids on horseback and execute somersaults mid-charge – all while riding side-by-side at full gallop. Their combination of precision, speed and courage has captivated audiences around the globe.

Led by founder Oleh Yurchyshyn, the team has performed at more than 20 prestigious events across Europe and the Middle East. Their appearance at the Royal Welsh Show takes on special significance as Yurchyshyn and several team members have been actively engaged in defending Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The team rides the hardy and fearless Ukrainian Warmblood horses, a breed renowned for its endurance and bravery, ideal qualities for high-speed stunt riding.

Many riders maintain the traditional ‘oseledets’ hairstyle, a distinctive topknot on a shaved head that symbolizes their cultural heritage and willingness to face adversity with honour.

Exciting lineup

Other spectacular main ring displays include:

Bolddog FMX, the UK’s number one motorcycle display team who perform death-defying stunts and jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics.

Meirion Owen and his Sheepdogs, a partnership between handler and dog in a captivating demonstration of traditional sheepdog work.

The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh – stirring sounds and precision marching of this renowned military band, celebrating Welsh musical heritage with pride.

RAF College Band – a special Tuesday-only performance showcasing the outstanding musical talent and drill precision of the Royal Air Force College Band.

Tristar Carriage Driving, a dynamic display combining horsemanship, artistic performance and synchronized riding.

RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, the RAF’s premier parachute display team will descend into the main ring with pinpoint accuracy on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only.

Discover the cutting-edge technology and skill behind military drone operations in this fascinating demonstration by the British Army Drone Sports Association on Monday and Wednesday.

Heavy Horse Village – celebrate the majestic power and heritage of traditional working horses in a dedicated display area showcasing these magnificent animals.

“World-class”

Aled Rhys Jones, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) chief executive shared: “The 2025 Royal Welsh Show continues our tradition of bringing world-class entertainment alongside the very best of Welsh agriculture.

“The Ukrainian Cossacks represent exactly the kind of spectacular, culturally rich performance our visitors have come to expect from the main ring. Their appearance this year carries extra significance as a celebration of courage and resilience.”

The Royal Welsh Show remains Wales’ premier agricultural event, showcasing the finest livestock, horticulture, forestry, food and crafts that the country and border counties have to offer.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of additional main ring entertainment throughout the show, including the Inter Hunt Team Relay on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, a parade of hounds, Mounted Games on Monday and Tuesday, Pony Club Mounted Games on Wednesday and Thursday and trotting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets are available online at www.rwas.wales or by calling 01982 553683. Early bird discounts are available until June 30.

