Rum & Reggae Fest set to bring the ultimate Caribbean party to Wales

This August Bank Holiday, the rhythms of the Caribbean will take over Cardiff music venue Tramshed, as the Rum & Reggae Fest arrives for its first-ever Cardiff edition.

Following the huge success of previous events across the UK, the vibrant day-party packing in rum cocktails, live acts, street food and carnival performers, is now ready to bring the sunshine vibes to South Wales on Sunday 24th August 2025.

“We’ve been bringing the Rum & Reggae Fest to cities all over the UK, and Cardiff has been calling for it. Tramshed is the perfect venue for our first-ever takeover here, and we’re thrilled to bring an unforgettable mix of music, rum, and Caribbean culture to the Welsh capital,” said event organiser, Nick Howdle.

Festivalgoers can look forward to an electrifying lineup celebrating all things Caribbean, including the legendary Don Letts, Mad Professor ft. Sister Aisha, Bob Marley Revival, UB40 Tribute, and the rhythm masters Pantasy Steel Drum Band, all guaranteed to deliver pure tropical energy from 3pm–10pm.

Alongside the sizzling sounds of reggae, ska and steel drums, guests can expect a fully themed experience with Caribbean-inspired décor transforming Tramshed into a tropical paradise.

Crowds will be transported to the islands with authentic Jamaican street food packed with traditional Caribbean flavours, while sipping on tropical rum cocktails and exotic punch mixes.

Bringing an extra dimension to the event’s quality lineup will be high-energy Carnival dancers, plus glitter and hair braiding stations for those wanting the festival-ready look.

Tickets are now on sale for the Bank Holiday celebration via Ticketek from £23.55.

EVENT DETAILS

Rum & Reggae Fest

Sunday 24th August 2025

Tramshed Cardiff, Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP

3pm-10pm

18+ Event

Tickets via Ticketek from £23.55

LINKS

Tramshed

Rum & Reggae Fest

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

