Run Away: New Harlan Coben thriller featuring Ruth Jones streaming now

Jibreel Meddah

Ruth Jones takes on a dark, unpredictable role in Harlan Coben’s new thriller Run Away, starring James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver which has just been released on Netflix.

The eight part series centres around Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) who seemingly had the perfect life before his oldest daughter, Paige (Ellie de Lange), ran away and everything fell apart.

When he finally tracks her down, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he jumps at the chance to bring his little girl home. But after an argument between Simon and Paige’s friend escalates into shocking violence, Simon loses his daughter all over again.

In his renewed search to find her, Simon meets Elena Ravenscroft (Ruth Jones), a private investigator who’s also looking for answers in a missing persons case; Cornelius Faber (Lucian Msamati), Paige’s former neighbor turned protector; and Detectives Isaac Fagbenle (Alfred Enoch) and Ruby Todd (Amy Gledhill), who suspect Simon may be responsible for a murder.

Each of these characters is keeping their own secrets, as are other members of Simon’s supposedly perfect family, including wife Ingrid (Minnie Driver), son Sam (Adrian Greensmith), and sister-in-law Yvonne (Ingrid Oliver).

On his journey to bring Paige back to safety, Simon uncovers hidden truths that could tear his world apart — this time, for good.

Ruth Jones’ character Elena is an ex–police officer turned private investigator who is hired by a wealthy businessman to track down his missing son, Henry.

As she works on the case, Elena discovers a string of murders, all linked to Henry. Though she’s made a career of solving mysteries, secrets abound in Elena’s own life.

While investigating Henry’s disappearance, she also attempts to untangle hard truths about her late husband.

Jones shared: “I’ve never played anyone like her before.

“I love her quirkiness and the fact she’s quite difficult to read, very unpredictable. She’s very calm in a crisis and hyper intelligent — she thinks very laterally. But I also love her warmth and empathy.”

Speaking at a screening for the series at BFI Southbank, Coben said: “This one has more twists and turns than any.

“Episode 8 especially – you’ll think you have it solved once, twice and that last minute, you’ll have one more. It has to be emotional, it had to be a twist that would not only make you gasp out loud but hits you in the heart a little bit.”

Harlan Coben’s Run Away, starring James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones, is now playing on Netflix