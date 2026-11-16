Russell T Davies’ award-winning TV show to take on new life as dance production

Amelia Jones

Welsh screenwriter Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin is transformed into a major touring production coming to Cardiff next summer.

The powerful story of love, friendship and loss during the 1980s AIDS crisis will be brought to the stage by contemporary dance company Rambert, with performances at Wales Millennium Centre from July 6 to 10, 2027.

Inspired by Davies’ award-winning Channel 4 series, the new production will be directed and choreographed by Rambert artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer. It is being presented by Rambert and Factory International, with Wales Millennium Centre among its co-producing partners.

The original five-part television drama, which first aired in January 2021, followed friends Ritchie, Roscoe, Colin and Jill as they navigated life, relationships and the emerging HIV and AIDS crisis in 1980s London.

Its success was reflected in the viewing figures. Within weeks of its launch, the series had attracted 18.9 million views on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4, becoming the platform’s biggest-ever instant box set at the time. Channel 4 later reported that the programme had passed 26 million views, making it the service’s biggest series ever.

On television, it attracted an average consolidated audience of 2.3 million viewers per episode. Its impact also extended beyond the screen: during the first week of its release, more than twice as many HIV tests were ordered compared with the previous National HIV Testing Week.

The drama also earned recognition at the 2021 BAFTA Cymru Awards, where Davies won the Writer award and Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Colin.

Now the story will be told through movement, with Rambert’s dancers exploring the characters’ search for identity, freedom and connection, as the AIDS crisis changes their lives.

The production promises to weave past and present together, exploring who gets remembered, who is left behind and how people find joy and resistance in the face of hostility.

Davies is among the production’s executive producers, alongside Pet Shop Boys and Glyn Fussell.

The Cardiff performances form part of a UK and international tour, which begins in Manchester in February 2027 before visiting venues including Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh and London.

Performances at Wales Millennium Centre run from July 6 to 10, with evening shows at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. The production is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.

You can buy tickets here.