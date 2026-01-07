Russell T Davies joins line-up for Alan Cumming’s Pitlochry theatre festival

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has joined the line-up for the new LGBT theatre festival programmed by Alan Cumming.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Out In The Hills event will also feature actor Sir Ian McKellen, presenter Graham Norton and writer Val McDermid.

Sir Ian will star in Equinox, a rehearsed reading of a new, one-man play by Laurie Slade and directed by Sean Mathias.

The festival gets under way in Pitlochry on January 16, with Cumming also leading a cast of six in a play called Me And The Girls.

Davies, who revived the BBC’s Doctor Who and created spin-off Torchwood, will be taking part in an “in conversation” event on the opening day of the festival.

He said: “It’s my delight to attend this great new Scottish festival and come out of the closet as a fully-fledged Welshman.

“Let the controversy begin.”

Others at the festival include former MP Mhairi Black, who is now a comedian and actor.

Describing his upcoming performance, Sir Ian said: “When Laurie Slade sent me the script of Equinox, I immediately sent it to Sean Mathias whose taste on all things theatrical I trust implicitly. As a result of his enthusiasm, we had a private reading of the play which excited us enough to want to share it with others.

“I’ve only worked once at Pitlochry with my 80th Birthday show (again directly by Sean). I think Equinox will fit well into the queer festival and I look forward to hearing an audience’s response.”