Russell T Davies to headline Sherman Theatre fundraiser in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru Team

Russell T Davies is set to discuss his life, career and how he changed the face of British culture, in a special fundraising event on 15 May at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

In an exclusive evening hosted by Sherman Theatre’s Artistic Director Francesca Goodridge, Davies will share memories of his early career including his time at the Sherman as a postgraduate; his work creating landmark television series including Queer as Folk, Doctor Who and It’s A Sin; his relationship with Wales; his creative process and future plans.

Ticketholders will also have an opportunity to submit a question to the man himself. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Sherman Theatre’s creative work.

It is hoped that this will be the first of many events at Sherman Theatre celebrating some of Wales’ most acclaimed artists.

Announcing the event, Goodridge said: “This feels like a full circle moment; Russell started his career here at Sherman and has gone on to become one of the most influential voices in British television. I can’t wait to hear his reflections on that journey.

“What’s more, the funds raised will be put to very good use; supporting the development and production of new writing, nurturing Welsh and Wales-based artists and generating opportunities for anyone in south Wales to connect with theatre through inspiring and visionary engagement.

“This, then, promises to be a fantastic event celebrating one of our greatest writers while investing in the next generation of exceptional Welsh talent. I urge anyone who shares our passion for great Welsh storytelling to join us.”

Tickets for An Evening With Russell T Davies – A Sherman Theatre Fundraiser are now on sale here.