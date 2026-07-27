Ruth Jones leaves comedy behind in new psychological thriller praised by viewers

Amelia Jones

Ruth Jones has left comedy behind to take on a very different role in a psychological thriller praised by viewers after its premiere last night. (Sunday 26 July).

The Welsh actress, best known for her comedy work as Nessa in Gavin and Stacey, takes on the role of a therapist in the new drama series, marking a change of pace from some of her better-known performances.

The series, which was filmed entirely in Wales, features a star-studded cast including Years and Years star Ruth Madeley, Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio, The Lord of the Rings star Sam Hazeldine. It also includes Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon.

It is written by award-winning performance artist, playwright and screenwriter Bryony Kimmings (Last Christmas, Bogwitch) and Rebecca Manley (Berlin Noir) and directed by Eva Sigurđardóttir (Little Disasters, Domino Day) and Jennifer Perrott (Rain Dogs, Gentleman Jack).

Adapted from Liz Jensen’s bestselling novel, The Rapture is a high-stakes thriller which crackles with danger. Set in a heatwave, with protestors on the streets, forensic psychologist Gabs Fox (Madeley) starts a new job at a high-security psychiatric hospital where she meets 17-year-old Bethany Krall (Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte, The Midwich Cuckoos).

The series has been attracting attention from viewers, with audiences taking to social media to share their thoughts on the gripping new drama.

Some took to social media to share their praise for Jones. One commenter said: “Watched the first three in one sitting. Right up my street.

“I’m loving the cliff hangers at the end of each series. I’ll probably finish it tonight. Ruth Jones is a great actor. I like the attention to detail with the big rings. That’s a trope for therapists I think!!!!”

Another added: “Binged all episodes. Unusual, gripping excellent acting and enjoyed spotting the Welsh locations.”

The reaction from viewers comes as co-star and leading actress Madeley said working with Jones was the highlight of filming.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “Working with Ruth Jones, two days of therapy! Having Ruth Jones as your therapist?

“Come on. You can’t write that stuff. It’s incredible. So, getting to share the screen with her, act opposite her, that was a beautiful moment.”

You can watch The Rapture on BBC iPlayer here.

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