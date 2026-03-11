Ruth Jones on coming home to Wales to film The Other Bennet Sister

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, The Other Bennet Sister focuses on Mary Bennet — the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The series takes as its premise that — when it comes to the Bennet sisters — while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most of us are more like Mary.

The series follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters’ shadows in search of her own identity and purpose, finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way. Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirées of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love, and reinvention.

Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) leads the cast as Mary Bennet, whilst Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) co-star as Mr and Mrs Bennet. Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Night Manager) and Richard Coyle (Heads of State, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Mr and Mrs Gardiner, whilst Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) and Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time, SAS Rogue Heroes) play potential suitors Mr Ryder and Mr Hayward, respectively.

Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) wrote nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode. The series, which was filmed in Wales, is directed by Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake).

The story begins at Longbourn, the Bennet family home, where Mr and Mrs Bennet preside over a lively household of five unmarried daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. As society’s pressures mount, the Bennet sisters navigate the glittering yet precarious world of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity.

While her sisters pursue romance and social triumph, Mary embarks on a very different path. Leaving Longbourn behind, she travels to London to live with her aunt and uncle, Mr and Mrs Gardiner, in their elegant home on Gracechurch Street. There, Mary begins a journey of self-discovery, stepping out of the shadows and into her own story.

Iconic settings from Pride and Prejudice include the Meryton Assembly Ball and the Netherfield Ball, where fortunes and futures are decided under glittering chandeliers.

Interview with Ruth Jones (Mrs Bennet)

How would you describe The Other Bennet Sister?

The series is a lovely blend of lightness and comedy, with some genuinely moving and poignant moments.

What made you want to be part of this project?

Mrs Bennet is iconic and a huge challenge. I’d be stepping into very large shoes. I wanted to meet that challenge and portray her differently from how she’s traditionally been seen. In The Other Bennet Sister, we don’t see a woman of purely nervous disposition. I think of her like an estate agent with five properties to sell — four will be snapped up, but one can’t even get a viewing. She’s a tough businesswoman. That really appealed to me.

How would you describe Mrs Bennet’s relationship with Mary?

It’s complex and definitely not black and white. She is awful to Mary – let’s not beat about the bush – and often quite cruel. But we come to understand why her attitude towards her middle daughter is the way it is. Ultimately, she wants security for all her daughters. She knows how vital financial and domestic security is for a woman of that era, especially when she can’t secure it herself.

How would you describe Mrs Bennet’s relationship with Mr Bennet?

I imagine they had a very healthy sex life early on, but it soon became clear they didn’t have much in common and irritated each other greatly. Mr Bennet can be quite harsh; he doesn’t seem to take her anxiety about marrying off the daughters seriously. It’s a fractious relationship.

There’s comedy to Mrs Bennet, but also pathos. How did you balance that?

There’s lots of comedy, but also poignancy and hopefully empathy. The scripts are fabulous. Sarah Quintrell and the writing team have balanced the tone beautifully. My job was simply to serve what’s on the page.

How was it working with the other actors?

I’ve loved it. This has been one of the happiest jobs I’ve ever done. All my daughters are a joy – every one of them.

How does this adaptation honour Austen while offering something new?

Austen fans won’t be disappointed. There are so many nods to Pride and Prejudice – recognisable characters, iconic ballroom scenes, moments that make you think, “I remember that.” Janice Hadlow’s novel is crucial here; her vision of Mary allows the adaptation to examine society, our anxieties about fitting in, and the pressure of social norms.

What was it like working in Wales?

I love coming back to Wales. I recognise so many crew members I’ve worked with before, and it makes me proud that we’re creating a production like this here. Locations like St Fagans Folk Museum are places I’ve known since childhood.

Do you have a favourite scene to film?

Any scene with Ryan Sampson. He’s a comedy genius and makes me want to be silly. Mrs Bennet sometimes makes strange noises (she growls) and I love catching the twinkle in the girls’ eyes when I do it.

Are there scenes you’re particularly excited for audiences to see?

I really want to see Mary come through her journey. Many of my scenes involve Mrs Bennet criticising and belittling her, and Mary lacking the courage to stand up to her. I often had to apologise to Ella afterwards.