Ruth Jones sends hilarious message as Nessa to Gavin & Stacey co-star taking on new challenge

Amelia Jones

Ruth Jones has sent a hilarious Nessa message to her co-star after her latest announcement.

Ruth Jones has sent a message via social media to her Gavin & Stacey co-star Melanie Walters after she was announced as the final celebrity contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Jones, who played the iconic Nessa Jenkins alongside Walters’ Gwen West in the BBC sitcom, shared her reaction on Instagram following the announcement.

Writing in character as Nessa, she began: “O’ Gwen. I hears you’re donnin’ the dancin shoes. Tidy.

“Shirley Ballas learnt all she knows from me back in the 70s. So if you needs any tips on rhythm just call. And don’t take no crap from Craig Revel Horwood. He’s a pussy.”

Walters, who has played Gwen since Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007, was confirmed as the 15th and final contestant for the 2026 series.

The Swansea-born actress has reprised the role several times over the years, most recently in the show’s 2024 Christmas special, which attracted millions of viewers.

She is now preparing to trade the character’s kitchen for the Strictly ballroom, with the new series set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September.

Jones joined Instagram on August 12, 2025. She announced her official arrival on the platform with a video channeling her iconic Gavin & Stacey character Nessa Jenkins, using the handle ‘RuthJonesGenuine’ on Instagram to clear up confusion regarding fake profile accounts.

Her message of support left fans of the show in bits. One commenter said: “Anyone else read that in Nessa’s voice? Crackin’!”

Another added: “I think Nessa could provide her own perspective each week…”

The post also received a reaction from several Welsh stars. Television writer and producer Russell T Davies commented: “Amazing.”

While comedian and Fresh Meat star Kimberly Nixon reacted with laughing emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing is a BBC Studios Entertainment production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For all the latest breaking news from the ballroom check out our Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Everything You Need to Know guide.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens on BBC One and iPlayer in September.

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