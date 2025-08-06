Ruth Jones to reunite the cast of Stella for one night only

It was the much loved comedy‑drama created by and starring Welsh actress and writer Ruth Jones – and now the cast of Stella are reuniting for a special one night only event.

Set in the fictional South Wales valleys town of Pontyberry, based largely around the real Rhondda area, it aired on Sky One from 2012 to 2017, spanning six series and 58 episodes, plus two feature-length Christmas specials.

Starring Ruth Jones as Stella, a 40‑something single mum juggling life with her three children — Luke, Emma and Ben, the show was acclaimed for its cast of colourful characters including many of Wales’ finest actors.

Fans of Stella will be thrilled then to learn that Ruth Jones is getting the gang back together for a special reunion in Cardiff.

Promising a night of insight, stories and laughs, and a charity auction, the event will raise money for the Gareth Edwards Cancer Charity and the Hospice of the Valleys.

The reunion to be staged at St Peters Hall on Sunday, November 23, will see Ruth Jones joined on stage by cast members Di Botcher, Patrick Baladi, Steve Speirs, Mark Lewis Jones, Karen Paullada and Julian Lewis Jones.

Tickets for the event, promoted by Beefys Comedy Club, are on sale now priced £50. Book HERE

The story of Stella…

Described by the British Comedy Guide as ‘Warm, community‑focused storytelling—gentle in style but heartfelt. It has comedy, but leans into emotional drama without cynicism or harshness’, it struck a chord with viewers and was a huge hit for Sky.

The concept began from a meeting between Sky’s Stuart Murphy and Ruth Jones, imagining a slice‑of‑life series grounded in her Welsh roots—more reflective and character-driven than sitcom-style. They opted for hour-long episodes shot on location, not studio-bound

Many related to Jones’s versatility in stepping away from her more notorious role as Nessa in Gavin & Stacey, seeing her shine as the warm, more grounded Stella.

Combining humour, heart and the picturesque Rhondda valleys, the series invites viewers into a vibrant community where life’s quirks and small beauties are celebrated. Whether you’re in it for laughs, stories or characters, it offers both comfort and authenticity.

It quickly became Sky One’s most watched comedy to date; second-largest UK comedy debut on a multichannel broadcaster at the time.

Jones received a BAFTA nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2012, among other nominations from BAFTA Cymru, Royal Television Society, and Broadcasting Press Guild

It resonated because of its authenticity – rooted in the landscapes and everyday characters of Welsh valleys – both nostalgic and affectionate in portrayal, emphasising warmth, togetherness, and eccentric charm rather than conflict-heavy drama,

The entire series is available for purchase/rental via UK platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Video.

Selected cast members…

Karen Paullada as Nadine Bevan – Karl’s younger partner who is a recurrent presence through most of the series .

Julian Lewis Jones as Karl Morris – Stella’s ex-husband and father to Luke, Emma, and Ben .

Mark Lewis Jones as Rob Morgan – Stella’s first love, whose reappearance in her life stirs lingering feelings and drama .

Steve Speirs as Alan (Big Al) – Local rugby coach and lollipop man; deeply in love with Stella since their youth .

Di Botcher as Aunty Brenda – A hilariously blunt and colourful extended family member in Pontyberry .

Patrick Baladi as Michael Jackson (Michael) – Stella’s neighbour and love interest during later series .

Guest stars and cameo appearances included Scott Quinnell, Joe Calzaghe, Warren Gatland, James Corden, Neil Kinnock, Rylan Clark‑Neal, Gino D’Acampo, and Robert Plant.

