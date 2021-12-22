S4C and Creative Wales confirm new £2 million fund for Welsh language films

S4C and Creative Wales have announced an agreement to establish a new Welsh language film fund worth up to £2 million a year.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Welsh language broadcaster and government agency, which aims to “support the development of a dynamic, world-class screen sector in Wales, which is bilingual, representative, fair and inclusive”

Building on the international success of S4C-commissioned original dramas, including Un Bore Mercher (Keeping Faith,) Craith (Hidden,) and Bang, S4C and Creative Wales have committed to investing up to £1m each per year for the development and production of Welsh language films.

The MoU also sets out how both parties will work together strategically to ensure added value to the Welsh language screen sector.

Owen Evans, S4C Chief Executive said: “We’ve been working with Creative Wales since it launched, and today’s MoU outlines how we will work together in the longer term to support the Welsh TV sector post Covid and to ensure we target our resources effectively, adding value to wider investment and focusing on the areas of greatest need and return.

World class

“I‘m particularly pleased at our joint commitment to grow Welsh language film. I want S4C to build on its success and to create a world class collection of Welsh film for our audiences in Wales and beyond. And we’re equally committed to working with Creative Wales to grow factual and feature documentary content in Welsh developing the S4C Originals brand. “

“To succeed in these aims, S4C’s content must be inclusive and representative, and made by a workforce and sector which reflects the Wales of today. That is why we’re also committing to giving new talent, particularly from under-represented backgrounds a clear pathway and support to become established in the sector, gaining the skills and training to succeed.”

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “This partnership with S4C helps us to realise our vision for the creative industries which aims to drive growth across the whole sector, developing a skills base that is world class, working towards fair and inclusive working practices, expanding support and positioning Wales as the place to locate a creative business.

“We look forward to working in partnership to ensure Wales’ home-grown Welsh language screen sector can compete internationally as well as satisfy domestic demand. Our vision is a Wales which continues to develop into a world-leading creative nation, whose content reflects our country, on screen and takes our local and national stories to the rest of the world.”