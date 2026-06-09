S4C and ITV team up on new Swansea-set drama series

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C and ITV have announced a new drama co-production set in Swansea, marking the first major collaboration between the two broadcasters.

The six-part dark comedy-drama, Santa Maria, is due to premiere on S4C in Welsh in early 2027 before being broadcast in English on ITV later the same year.

Created by screenwriter Siwan Jones, whose previous work includes Alys, 35 Diwrnod and Con Passionate, the series centres on Maria, a cleaner whose actions gradually bring together two families from very different backgrounds.

The drama will be directed by Erin Richards, whose recent credits include Y Golau/The Light in the Hall: Still Waters.

Filming is taking place in and around Swansea, with producers describing the city as an integral part of the story.

The cast includes Siân Reese-Williams, Matthew Gravelle, Hannah Daniel, Richard Harrington, Leisa Gwenllian, Oliver John and Melanie Walters.

The series is being produced by Welsh independent company Triongl with support from Creative Wales. Funding has also been provided through S4C’s commercial content fund, with international distribution handled by Sphere Abacus.

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Film and Drama, said the series would showcase different sides of life in Swansea.

“Santa Maria explores the striking contrasts of life in Swansea, where two very different worlds exist side by side,” she said.

“Set against the city and Mumbles’ iconic blue skies, this dark comedy-drama captures Swansea in all its diversity.”

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions Darren Nartey said the broadcaster was looking forward to bringing the series to audiences across the UK.

The Welsh Government said support from Creative Wales would help create jobs and training opportunities within the screen sector.

Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Minister Adam Price said the production was expected to generate around £5.7 million in economic benefits for Wales.

Production on Santa Maria is now underway, with the series scheduled to air next year.