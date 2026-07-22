S4C announces new 60-part TikTok drama

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C has commissioned a new 60-part drama series designed exclusively for TikTok as the broadcaster continues its push to reach younger audiences on social media.

Filming on Signal begins this week at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

The series tells the story of a romance between a boy from Cardiff and a girl from rural Wales across 60 short episodes.

Produced by Mojo Productions, the series follows the success of Yr Alwad, S4C’s first vertical drama, which received nominations at both the National Film Awards and the Broadcast Digital Awards.

Unlike traditional television dramas, vertical dramas are filmed specifically for mobile phones, with episodes lasting just a few minutes and formatted for social media platforms such as TikTok.

The new production will also showcase emerging Welsh creative talent. The writing team includes newcomers Brynach Higginson, Mari Izzard and Rhiannon Williams alongside Yr Alwad writer and director Alexander Williams, under the leadership of Gwenno Hughes.

Following an open casting process, newcomers Gwenan Lloyd, Gabriel Owen and Joshua Romain have been cast in the lead roles of Elliw, Alffi and Tom. They will be joined by Siriol Ousey (Hafiach) as Angie and Lili Mai Davies (Y Coridor, Bregus) as Catrin.

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner, said: “As viewing habits continue to evolve, we have to be bold, especially in creating content for younger audiences.

“I am delighted to see S4C working with the production companies to experiment on exciting content which entertains our audiences and meets them where they watch.”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said the format reflected the broadcaster’s ambition to become increasingly digital-first.

“Vertical dramas are a popular international format which reflect S4C’s vision of transforming to a digital-first broadcaster,” he said.

“We are very proud of Yr Alwad’s success and are looking forward to watching content that builds on that success. Bold content that travels is key to expanding our viewing.”

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