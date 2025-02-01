S4C appoints new Chief Content Officer

S4C has announced the appointment of Llion Iwan as the Welsh language broadcasting company’s new Chief Content Officer.

Llion is the Managing Director of Cwmni Da – one of Wales’ leading independent production companies.

Llion joined Cwmni Da in 2019 and, under his leadership, the company has increased turnover, was the first to place Welsh language content on Amazon Prime and developed international co-production partnerships which have contributed significantly to its economic success.

This month the company won one of Broadcast’s ‘Best Place to Work in TV’ awards.

“The best”

Llion began his career as a reporter on local papers before joining the BBC as a journalist, where he remained for ten years in various news and sports roles before moving on to produce and direct documentaries for BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4.

After a period as a freelance producer for leading independent companies across Wales, Llion joined S4C in 2012 as Factual and Sports Content Commissioner before becoming Head of Content Distribution.

He left to lead Cwmni Da as Managing Director.

Sharing the news of his appointment, Llion Iwan said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to do one of the best jobs in broadcasting in Wales.

“Wales has so many wonderful and gripping stories to tell – from every corner of the country and every community.

“I’m looking forward to working with such a creative team of commissioners, the Senior Leadership team and the wider staff at S4C to bring the best content to small and big screens across Wales and beyond.”

Digital transformation

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C said: “We are extremely proud to have Llion join us in this key role.

“It is an extremely exciting but challenging time in broadcasting – having Llion’s vast experience of the production sector and his deep understanding of our diverse audiences in Wales will prove extremely valuable to us as we race forward with our digital transformation.

“He has a vision for content that both excites and entertains and how we can transform to be more accessible and available to everyone. But above all he understands how to tell a good story and to whom. ”

Llion will start in his role as Chief Content Officer in March 2025.

