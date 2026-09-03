S4C celebrate nominations across all genres at 2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards

Nation Cymru staff

S4C has received 25 nominations across a wide range of genres at the 2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards marking a record year of success for Welsh language TV productions.

Buddug Povey was nominated in the Actress category for playing Kay Walsh in long-running soap opera Rownd a Rownd (Rondo) – a role she has played for 27 years.

There were also nominations for Ciron Gruffydd in the Writer category and Griff Rowland for Director: Fiction for their work on Bariau (Rondo).

There were also further nominations for Y Golau: Dŵr, with Mali Evans recognised in the Editing category.

There were three nominations for S4C productions in the Entertainment Programme category, with Amour a Mynydd (Darlun), Stiwdio 24/7 (Boom Cymru) and Y Llais (Boom Cymru) all reaching the short list.

For News/Current Affairs Programme, there were nominations for Cymru ar Gyffuriau (ITV Cymru for Hansh S4C), Foden: O Brifathro i Bedoffeil (Darlun) and Maxine Hughes – Canser: Ar ba gost? (Jet TV).

In factual, the docufilm Y Crwydryn (Docshed) was nominated in the Single Documentary category, and Mari Grug was nominated for Presenter for presenting the documentary Mari Grug: Un Dydd ar y Tro (Tinopolis), which followed her story after being diagnosed with cancer.

There were four nominations in the Director: Factual category for individuals who worked on S4C productions – Andy Pritchard for his work on Fy Ffrind ar Death Row (Darlun), Siôn Pierce Lewis for directing Stori’r Iaith (Rondo), Rhys Edwards who directed Y Crwydryn and James Hale who directed Ymgyrch Seal Bay (Lazer Beam), which was filmed back-to-back with an English version for BBC Cymru Wales.

Stori’r Iaith received two further nominations, one for Factual Series, with Leusa Gwenllian also recognised in the Editing category.

It was a clean sweep for S4C in the Children’s Programme category once again this year, with nominations for Dreigiau Cadi – Y Briodas (Yellow Barrels), Itopia (Boom) and Ysbryd yr Oerfel (Cloth Cat).

The opera film Tanau’r Lloer (Afanti/OPRA Cymru/Severn Screen) received a nomination for Feature/Television Film, with Barcud (ITV Cymru for Hansh S4C) receiving a nomination in the Short Film category.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Seeing S4C content from every genre nominated alongside other fantastic productions across the country is a matter of great pride.

“I appreciate the efforts of Wales’s production sector for ensuring content of the highest standard which puts Wales on the map and shows everyone that we are More Than a TV Channel.”

The BAFTA Cymru winners will be announced in a ceremony on Sunday 4 October 2026.

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